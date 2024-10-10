Enter To Win Two Iconic Big-Block Chevy Muscle Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Enter now to win a 1970 Chevelle SS454 and 1969 Camaro RS/SS 396 in Dream Giveaway’s ultimate muscle car prize!

For muscle car enthusiasts, the roar of a big-block Chevy engine is synonymous with raw power and nostalgia. Thanks to Dream Giveaway, you now have the chance to win not one, but two legendary big-block Chevys — a 1970 Chevelle SS454 and a 1969 Camaro RS/SS 396 convertible.

The first grand prize is a 1970 Chevelle SS454, one of the most iconic muscle cars ever produced. This Tuxedo Black Chevelle has only 19,000 miles on the odometer and boasts an LS6 big-block V-8 engine that churns out an impressive 450 horsepower.

With a four-speed Muncie transmission and a functional cowl-induction hood, it represents the pinnacle of classic American performance. The Chevelle has been meticulously restored to concours quality, making it look as stunning today as it did when it first hit the road.

The second prize, a 1969 Camaro RS/SS 396 convertible, is another dream come true for any classic car lover. Powered by a 375-horsepower L78 big-block V-8, this Camaro is built for speed. The four-speed Muncie M21 gearbox, Positraction rear end, and dual exhaust system ensure an exhilarating driving experience. Inside, the car features a stylish white Houndstooth interior and a 160-mph speedometer, all of which contribute to its timeless appeal.

Both cars come from prominent collections, with the Chevelle from the Bob Dorman Chevrolet collection in Ohio and the Camaro from the Muscle Car City collection in Florida. This is a rare opportunity to own two of the most coveted muscle cars from the golden era of American performance. Enter now for your chance to win both and relive the glory days of muscle cars.

