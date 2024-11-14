⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It runs 8s in the quarter!

Meet the world's fastest 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse—a muscle car that looks deceptively stock on the outside but is a true beast at the dragstrip. This modified S650 Mustang recently clocked an astounding 8.90 seconds in the quarter-mile, reaching a blistering 156 mph (251 kph). Running consistently in the sub-9-second range, it has firmly positioned itself as a supercar contender.

On its fastest run of the day, this Mustang Dark Horse completed the quarter-mile in 8.90 seconds, followed by times of 8.92, 8.93, and 8.94 seconds at the same exit speed, with an additional 8.95-second run at 155 mph (249 kph). The consistency of these times showcases the car’s relentless power and control. Footage from the cockpit captures the sheer intensity of each launch, while exterior shots reveal its sleek light blue finish and drag radials that help harness its power.

The exact power output of this modified Dark Horse remains undisclosed, but rumors suggest it may be pushing close to 1,000 horsepower at the wheels. This kind of power enables it to compete head-to-head with the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which boasts a 6.2L supercharged V8 engine delivering 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque, and can complete the quarter-mile in around 8.91 seconds at 151 mph. The Demon 170’s blistering acceleration, reaching 60 mph in just 1.66 seconds, makes it one of the few cars capable of challenging this Dark Horse.

A stock 2024 Mustang Dark Horse delivers 500 horsepower from its naturally aspirated 5.0L Coyote V8, significantly less powerful than the Demon 170 and other Hellcat variants. However, with its aftermarket modifications, this particular Dark Horse proves it can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best. While the details of its upgrades remain a mystery, this Mustang has transformed into a supercar slayer, capturing the attention of muscle car enthusiasts and drag racing fans alike.

As this car continues to push the limits, we’re eager to see it back at the track, hopefully with an in-depth look at the modifications that make this Dark Horse one of the quickest muscle cars on the strip.

