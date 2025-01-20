The Worst Deals On New Cars Right Now, According To Consumer Reports
These days, most cars can be found at or below MSRP. Inventory levels have mostly recovered, and dealers are generally willing to work with you. That said, not every new car that you could possibly want is going to be a great deal. In fact, several new cars are still selling for more than MSRP. It certainly isn’t illegal to pay a premium to get a car you really want, but you should at least know what you’re dealing with going in.
Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports looked through actual transaction data from TrueCar to find the cars that are currently the worst deals. Coincidentally, the vehicles that topped the list are all selling for an average of 8 percent over MSRP. It’s also important to pay attention to trim levels, as the Outer Banks version of the Bronco Sport made the list of the best SUV deals, while the Big Bend makes an appearance here.
Let’s take a look at what made Consumer Reports’ list of the worst deals in the new car market today. Spoiler: It’s a lot of Fords and Toyotas.
Ford Bronco
2025 Ford Bronco Base 2-Door 4WD
MSRP: $37,995
Average Price: $40,867
Average Markup: $2,872
Ford Bronco Sport
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend AWD
MSRP: $29,995
Average Price: $32,364
Average Markup: $2,369
Ford F-150
2025 Ford F-150 XL Reg Cab 2WD8’ Bed
MSRP: $37,350
Average Price: $40,309
Average Markup: $2,959
Ford Mustang Mach-E
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD
MSRP: $36,495
Average Price: $39,433
Average Markup: $2,938
Ford Maverick
2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid XL FWD
MSRP: $26,395
Average Price: $28,535
Average Markup: $2,140
Toyota 4Runner
2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5 2WD
MSRP: $40,770
Average Price: $44,083
Average Markup: $3,313
GMC Sierra
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 2WDPro
MSRP: $38,300
Average Price: $41,419
Average Markup: $3,119
Toyota bZ4X
2025 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD
MSRP: $37,070
Average Price: $40,162
Average Markup: $3,092
Toyota Grand Highlander
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander LE FWD
MSRP: $40,860
Average Price: $44,276
Average Markup: $3,416
Toyota GR86
2025 Toyota 86 manual
MSRP: $30,000
Average Price: $32,508
Average Markup: $2,508