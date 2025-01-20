The Worst Deals On New Cars Right Now, According To Consumer Reports

Photo: Ford

These days, most cars can be found at or below MSRP. Inventory levels have mostly recovered, and dealers are generally willing to work with you. That said, not every new car that you could possibly want is going to be a great deal. In fact, several new cars are still selling for more than MSRP. It certainly isn’t illegal to pay a premium to get a car you really want, but you should at least know what you’re dealing with going in.

Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports looked through actual transaction data from TrueCar to find the cars that are currently the worst deals. Coincidentally, the vehicles that topped the list are all selling for an average of 8 percent over MSRP. It’s also important to pay attention to trim levels, as the Outer Banks version of the Bronco Sport made the list of the best SUV deals, while the Big Bend makes an appearance here.

Let’s take a look at what made Consumer Reports’ list of the worst deals in the new car market today. Spoiler: It’s a lot of Fords and Toyotas.

Ford Bronco

2025 Ford Bronco Base 2-Door 4WD

MSRP: $37,995

ADVERTISEMENT

Average Price: $40,867

Average Markup: $2,872



Ford Bronco Sport

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend AWD

MSRP: $29,995

Average Price: $32,364

Average Markup: $2,369



Ford F-150

2025 Ford F-150 XL Reg Cab 2WD8’ Bed

MSRP: $37,350

Average Price: $40,309

Average Markup: $2,959



Ford Mustang Mach-E

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD

MSRP: $36,495

Average Price: $39,433

Average Markup: $2,938



Ford Maverick

2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid XL FWD

MSRP: $26,395



Average Price: $28,535

Average Markup: $2,140



Toyota 4Runner

2025 Toyota 4Runner SR5 2WD

MSRP: $40,770



Average Price: $44,083

Average Markup: $3,313



GMC Sierra

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 2WDPro

MSRP: $38,300



Average Price: $41,419

Average Markup: $3,119



Toyota bZ4X

2025 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD

MSRP: $37,070



Average Price: $40,162

Average Markup: $3,092



Toyota Grand Highlander

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander LE FWD

MSRP: $40,860



Average Price: $44,276

Average Markup: $3,416



Toyota GR86

2025 Toyota 86 manual

MSRP: $30,000



Story continues

Average Price: $32,508

Average Markup: $2,508

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.