XPeng X2 takes flight in Australia

Chinese automakers are growing in popularity in global markets, but not every one of their vehicles is stuck to the ground. The XPeng X2 officially went on sale in Australia not long ago to the tune of $300,000 AUD, or around $194,000 USD. While some automakers, including Toyota, have claimed they want to bring a flying car to the masses, XPeng beat them to the punch.

Related: Will 2025 be a turning point for car sales?

XPeng X2 is Australia's first flying car

Following a successful Tokyo Motor Show appearance, the XPeng X2 astounded onlookers as a fully functional electric flying car at the Sydney International EV Show. The first of its kind in Australia, the X2 is available for purchase for around $194,000 USD. Despite being available for purchase, buying and flying the X2 isn’t as simple as it sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that the X2 is a flying car, it should come as no surprise that you’re required to have a pilot’s license to take to the skies. On top of that, the Civil Aviation and Safety Authority (CASA) hasn’t approved it for use by local authorities. According to XPeng’s delivery partner, TrueEV, that process could take another year. Meanwhile, the XPeng X2 is also already available for purchase in Portugal and Spain.

XPeng X2XPeng

The XPeng X2 can fly for around half an hour

The XPeng X2 looks pretty unique, with some describing it as something out of The Jetsons. Eight individual rotors and motors surround the two-seater cockpit, and as a safety precaution, the model also includes a standard ballistic-grade parachute. Just in case.

“People think it’s a gimmick because it’s a flying car, and there are references to The Jetsons. I get a bit uneasy about that because this is real, and the one you’re looking at has done flights. They’ve taken the ballistics parachute out of it and reduced the weight,” Jason Clarke, CEO of TrueEV, told CarExpert.

The X2's expected range is about 46 miles on a single charge, and its top speed is roughly 80 mph. It also has a maximum 500-meter flight ceiling. The current X2 is the fifth-generation model, and successor models will increase flight time to around two hours.

Story continues

Related: Why Honda is Going ALL IN on Fuel Cell Tech

XPeng X2Xpeng

The XPeng X2 completed its first global public flight in Dubai in October 2022, with various design improvements being incorporated since that maiden flight. The whole flying vehicle weighs just under 800 pounds unladen, thanks in part to the streamlined two-seater cockpit.

Interestingly, according to XPeng, the Australians who have expressed the most interest are farmers who use helicopters in their operations. Other use cases include medical emergencies and remote deliveries.

Flying cars may be the next big thing, according to some

Many other companies have a goal to deliver a flying car in the near future, including Toyota, Hyundai, and Uber. Pegasus Aerospace Corp, an Australian firm, received certification for its flying police car in 2023. According to Morgan Stanley’s projections, the global flying car market will be worth over $1 trillion by 2040.

XPeng X2XPeng

In the United States, some state governments are already preparing for the arrival of flying cars. Katie Hobbs, Governor of Arizona, wants the state to become one of the first to adopt flying cars and air taxis - and she isn’t saying that for political clout. Hobbs has already directed the Arizona Commerce Authority to begin taking the initial steps to make flying cars a reality.

Final thoughts

Electric flying cars are a neat idea, but perhaps they should stay sci-fi for the time being. While technology has come a long way, the transition away from fossil fuels is still in its early stages.

While making flying cars both practical and affordable is still a long way off, XPeng’s entry with a market-ready model is a good start. The fact that it’s already available in Europe is also good news, but only time will tell if the masses are ready for personal flying vehicles.

Related: Sollei Concept is proof that Cadillac's malaise era is long gone