YouTuber Gets Real About Ferrari Cost Of Ownership

Without naming names, we know of quite a few YouTubers who try telling their followers the cost of ownership for Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, etc. isn’t really all that much. We imagine saying that is in part why they have massive followings, but ultimately it could be a matter of trading integrity for popularity and money. That’s why seeing a YouTuber who has a small number of followers just be real about what it costs him to own his Ferrari 360 for a year is like a breath of fresh air.

Dean Lewis owns what is arguably one of the cheaper Ferraris to maintain and yet even he admits the cost of ownership is rather steep, especially compared to more common, down-to-earth vehicles. And he’s honest about how the car is a blast to own and drive, which in part is the whole point of having it instead of a Volkswagen Golf.

After detailing what maintenance and repairs he did over the past year, some of which were admittedly preventative, plus the small monthly payment of £272 a month since he is financing a portion of the Ferrari, he announces the total: £8,599 (about $10,835 USD). That’s with some creative fixes instead of much more expensive alternatives.

Is that a catastrophic amount? No, but it’s more than what a lot of people are dropping to keep their vehicle running smoothly on an annual basis.

As he points out towards the end, one huge advantage of owning a Ferrari is the fact depreciation is little in comparison to other brands. While the 360 isn’t one that’s viewed favorably in the moment since it’s new enough to not be considered a classic but old enough to be regarded as not exciting enough, we think one day nostalgia will fuel a surge in value on his car, if he keeps it that long. But that could be a long time from now.

At least in the meantime he can enjoy the ownership experience, which is admittedly not cheap, if he decides to keep it for the long run.

