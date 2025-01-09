YouTuber Revives Rare 1971 Mustang Spring Special, Sells It After Engine Mishap

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A rare 1971 Mustang Spring Special gets a second chance after being rescued by a YouTuber, despite an engine-breaking challenge.

The 1971 Ford Mustang Spring Special, a rare model from a challenging era in Mustang history, has been given a second life thanks to Chris, a dedicated mechanic and YouTuber behind the channel NoNonsenseKnowHow. This classic pony car, abandoned in the 1980s in California, Pennsylvania, was recently pulled from its rust-filled resting place for a shot at revival.

Ford’s Spring Special Mustang of 1971 was a bold attempt to reinvigorate sales by offering Mach 1-inspired styling at a lower price. However, it failed to make waves in the market, with only about 9,000 units produced. Today, its scarcity makes it a sought-after model for collectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mustang Chris rescued was a fastback (Sportsroof) equipped with a 351 Cleveland V8 engine and a four-speed Top Loader manual transmission. Despite years of exposure to Pennsylvania’s harsh elements, the car retained some valuable components, including a nine-inch rear axle, performance parts, and a Holley carburetor.

Getting the car out of the ground was no easy feat. It was so deeply embedded in the soil that winching it onto a trailer pulled the trailer backward. Once in his garage, Chris discovered the engine’s grim state. A borescope inspection revealed corroded pistons and cylinder walls. Despite the damage, Chris attempted to turn the engine using a homemade crank-spinning tool. The effort resulted in two exhaust valves breaking off, a third already damaged.

While restoring the engine proved unfeasible, Chris managed to sell the car for $900, a modest profit over his $600 investment. The new owner plans to salvage the 351 Cleveland engine for another project, ensuring that this rare Mustang Spring Special will continue to contribute to automotive history.

With its iconic NASA hood, Boss stripes, and Mach 1 grille, this Mustang represents a nostalgic piece of Ford’s muscle car legacy. Although its mid-year debut couldn’t save it from lackluster sales in 1971, enthusiasts today value the Spring Special for its rarity and unique styling. Thanks to Chris’s efforts, this forgotten classic will live on, offering a glimpse into the golden age of pony cars.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.