1955 Chevy Bel Air Showstopper to Cross Auction Block

After a recent extensive restoration...

One of the most iconic vehicles in American automotive history, a fully restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, is set to make waves at the upcoming auction. This two-door hardtop sport coupe has undergone a complete frame-off restoration, finished in 2024, turning it into a stunning blend of classic beauty and modern engineering.

Under the hood lies a powerful 430 horsepower 383 Stroker engine, paired with a Tremec TKO 600 five-speed overdrive transmission, hydraulic clutch, and hidden master cylinder. This Bel Air isn’t just about looks—it packs serious performance with fuel injection and ceramic-coated headers connected to a stainless dual exhaust system, ensuring it sounds as good as it drives.

The exterior of this Bel Air gleams in Viper Blue and Viper Silver PPG paint, complemented by polished stainless trim and California Smoothie bumpers. Rolling on American Racing polished 5-spoke wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle tires, it maintains its classic stance while delivering modern-day reliability.

Inside, the car is a masterpiece of design and technology, featuring an ultra-leather custom interior, Dakota Digital dash, and a fully integrated AM/FM Bluetooth stereo system. Attention to detail is evident, with polished stainless steel accents throughout, new glass and seals, and hidden upgrades like a relocated Optima battery and a cooling system control panel for dual SPAL fans.

With modern four-wheel disc brakes, tubular control arms, lowering springs, and upgraded steering components, this Bel Air is as safe and smooth to drive as it is beautiful to behold. Collectors and enthusiasts alike will be eagerly waiting for this masterpiece to go under the hammer at the auction.

If you like this consignment, you’ll love the 400+ more that are planned for the upcoming Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The Fall Auction is October 3-4 starting at 12 p.m. daily at the Carlisle Expo Center. From white-glove, best-of-show caliber rides, to show-worthy daily drivers, the two-day auction offers a little something for everyone. features an all-truck hour.‌

Find your first or next classic with America’s Automotive Hometown auction house and bid and buy with total confidence. Carlisle Auctions offers THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online as well as reciprocating admission to the neighboring Fall Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event taking place October 2-6. Learn more about the auction by calling 717-960-6400 or online at http://CarlisleAuctions.com . While online, check out photos of confirmed consignments, consign to sell or register to bid. These are investments that truly accelerate, so don’t miss out.

