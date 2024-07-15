1968 Dodge Super Bee Resurrected from Junkyard

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A remarkable 1968 Dodge Super Bee has recently been saved from a junkyard, offering a rare glimpse into the past of American muscle cars. Documented by the YouTube channel "Auto Archaeology," this iconic vehicle, once thought to be lost forever, is now poised for a potential revival.

The journey of this particular Super Bee is both storied and tumultuous. Stolen in 1971, only a few years after it rolled off the production line, the car's original 426-cubic-inch HEMI V8 engine and three-speed automatic transmission were removed and replaced with a less powerful 318-cubic-inch small-block V8. After this modification, the car was driven briefly before being relegated to the owner's private junkyard, where it sat neglected for approximately 20 years. In the mid-1990s, the Super Bee was relocated to a warehouse, where it remained untouched for another 25 years, save for a rare appearance at the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (MCACN) show.

Despite its long periods of inactivity, the Super Bee is surprisingly well-preserved. The original Sunfire Yellow paint, although faded and worn, still covers the car's exterior, with traces of the white rear stripes and remnants of the black vinyl top adding to its nostalgic appeal. Inside, the car’s interior is complete but shows signs of wear, a testament to its age and history. The vehicle’s rarity is particularly notable; it is one of only 94 Super Bees produced in 1968 with the HEMI engine and automatic transmission, making it a highly sought-after piece of automotive history.

Restoring this classic muscle car will be a significant undertaking, but it is far from impossible. Enthusiasts can find period-correct parts and even the elusive 426 HEMI V8 engine, making a faithful restoration achievable. Given the car’s rare specifications and historical value, a thorough restoration would be a fitting tribute to this once-forgotten gem. The successful restoration of a 1970 Coronet R/T, found alongside the Super Bee, provides hope that this legendary vehicle can also be returned to its original splendor.

Currently, the 1968 Dodge Super Bee stands as a testament to the enduring allure of American muscle cars. Its rediscovery highlights the passion and dedication of car enthusiasts committed to preserving automotive history.

