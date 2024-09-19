1978 Aston Martin V8 Vantage ‘Molded Fliptail’ Resurfaces After 39 Years in Storage

⚡️ Read the full article on Finding Old Cars

A rare 1978 Aston Martin V8 Vantage ‘Molded Fliptail’ is set to go under the hammer this October, marking a rare opportunity for collectors to own one of Britain’s most iconic supercars. Chassis 11928, one of just 11 U.S.-specification V8 Vantages imported to the United States, has spent nearly four decades in storage after being damaged in an accident. Now, the car has resurfaced, still retaining its matching-numbers V8 engine and five-speed manual gearbox.

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage was first unveiled in 1977, earning the title of “Britain’s First Supercar” with its impressive performance and sleek design. Equipped with larger Weber carburetors, high-performance camshafts, and an increased compression ratio, the V8 Vantage delivered a staggering 390 horsepower and a top speed of 170 mph. Its aerodynamic improvements, including the signature ‘Molded Fliptail’ integrated rear spoiler, made it not only a high-performance machine but also a visually stunning one.

Chassis 11928, finished in the quintessential British Racing Green over a Black leather interior, was delivered to its first owner on December 24, 1979, in California. Unfortunately, the car’s journey took a turn when it was involved in a collision that damaged the front end. The car was later acquired by Porche Foreign Auto Wrecking in 1985, where it sat in storage for 39 years as part of Rudi Klein’s collection. Despite the damage, the car remains largely intact and is accompanied by documentation, including a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate and factory build sheet, confirming its authenticity and matching numbers.

This rare 1978 Aston Martin V8 Vantage represents a significant piece of automotive history. With its original 5.3-liter V8 engine and manual gearbox, it offers a once-lost opportunity for collectors to own one of the most sought-after examples of the V8 Vantage. Given its rarity and historical significance, this car is expected to attract considerable attention when it crosses the auction block in October.

