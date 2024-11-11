Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Truck Pulling Skid Steer Flees From Arkansas State Police

Just when we thought we’d seen it all from Arkansas State Police, along comes footage from this chase where the suspect is driving a stolen Ford F-450 towing a flatbed trailer with a skid steer on it. That’s right, this guy runs from police while towing construction equipment and we just can’t even believe someone would be so desperate to get away.

Watch Arkansas State Police take down a fleeing Dodge Ram.

First of all, why is it the guy has a stolen, expensive pickup with the trailer and skid steer? Were those hooked up to the truck when it was taken, or did the guy decide to use the hot ride to go to work? The ASP report doesn’t mention that, only that the Ford was reported stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most sane people don’t run from police, no matter what they’re driving. That’s because they understand fleeing is dangerous and will only make the situation worse, whether you’re guilty or innocent.

But even quite a few criminal types who might run from police if they were behind the wheel of a Mustang or Charger would have the sense to just pull over if they were in a heavy-duty truck pulling construction equipment on a trailer.

What exactly this guy’s deal is we don’t know, but he’s smart enough to turn onto a dirt road after picking up a long string of law enforcement trailing behind him and an ASP cruiser advances to the front of the line.

Once on that dirt road, the Ford and trailer kick up plenty of dust, essentially blinding the trooper. He’s smart to not just barrel ahead lest he find the solid steel trailer slicing through his windshield.

That, of course, does give this suspect an edge as he can drive whatever speed he pleases and the trooper doesn’t dare. It’s a smart way to make a big, heavy, slow vehicle good enough to ditch the cops.

However, the trail of dust also allows the trooper to know at every fork in the road which way the suspect went.

Eventually, the dirt road runs out and it’s back to the pavement where the trooper has the advantage. But before he can make a move, the suspect gets onto another dirt road. But a change in the wind allows the trooper to eventually attempt a PIT maneuver and it really doesn’t go well, like to the point the ASP cruiser rolls onto its roof. Imagine that, a larger, heavier vehicle would push over a smaller, lighter one!

Story continues

Even worse, other cops stopped to check on the trooper and their cruisers were rear-ended by yet more pursuing law enforcement. Our suspect took advantage of that logjam and ditched the truck and trailer, running away on foot through the forest. But a search led in part by dogs led to his capture, so after all that they at least got the guy.

Image via LRHNCash/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.