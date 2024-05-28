1979 Maserati Khamsin 5-Speed Up for Auction by Lucky Collector Car Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to own one of only 100 Maserati Khamsins delivered to North America with a 5-speed manual gearbox, available now at Lucky Collector Car Auctions.

Lucky Collector Car Auctions is excited to offer a truly rare gem: a 1979 Maserati Khamsin 5-Speed, an incredibly original and super rare classic sports car. This exceptional vehicle, Lot #131, is one of only 100 units delivered to North America featuring a highly sought-after 5-speed manual gearbox. With only 421 Khamsins produced in total, this car represents a unique opportunity for collectors and Maserati enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history.

This particular Khamsin has been under the care of the same owner for the last 40 years and has spent the last decade in storage, preserving its originality. The car is presented in a striking color combination of white exterior paired with a red leather interior, highlighting its classic Italian design. As a matching numbers example, it retains its original engine and transmission, further adding to its authenticity and value.

The Khamsin, designed by the renowned Marcello Gandini at Bertone, is celebrated for its distinctive styling and advanced engineering. It features a front-engine layout with a 4.9-liter V8 engine, delivering a blend of performance and elegance. The 5-speed manual transmission makes this particular model even more desirable, offering a more engaging and authentic driving experience compared to the automatic versions.

Finding a Khamsin with a 5-speed manual gearbox is nearly impossible, making this an extraordinary opportunity for collectors. The car's rarity, combined with its excellent original condition and stunning color combination, makes it a highly collectible and desirable classic. The interior, finished in luxurious red leather, complements the sleek white exterior, creating a timeless aesthetic that is sure to turn heads.

This 1979 Maserati Khamsin 5-Speed is not just a car; it's a piece of Maserati's rich heritage. Its original condition and rarity make it a prized addition to any classic car collection. Offered by Lucky Collector Car Auctions, this vehicle comes with extensive service records and documentation, ensuring its provenance and history are well-documented.

Don't miss the chance to bid on this exceptional Maserati Khamsin at Lucky Collector Car Auctions. With its rare 5-speed manual gearbox and superb original condition, this car is a true collector's item that embodies the elegance and performance of Maserati's storied past.

This interesting vehicle is selling at Lucky Car Auction’s Spring Classic this weekend- June 1st and 2nd. Visit Luckyoldcar.com to register to bid and to see all their unique vehicles and automobila.

