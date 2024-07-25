Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes At Almost 200 MPH During Idaho Gathering

A legal high-speed run on a closed public road in Sun Valley, Idaho ended in a horrific crash over the weekend. Multiple videos show the moment when a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet veered off the road near the finish line of the no speed limit run during the annual Sun Valley Tour de Force charity gathering on July 20.

A cop causes a crazy four-car accident.

That sanctioned run allows participants to drive as fast as they want on a 3.2-mile stretch of Idaho Highway 75 in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area near Phantom Hill. Police close the road to all other traffic and participants eagerly fork out $3,500 to drive as fast as they dare, reports the Idaho Statesman.

ADVERTISEMENT

But something went wrong when the Porsche neared the end of the high-speed run. Some claim a tire blew out, which we can’t confirm. But we do know Sun Valley Tour de Force puts all participants’ vehicles through a mandatory tech inspection before they’re allowed on the closed section of Highway 75.

Witnesses claim the 911 Turbo Cabriolet was doing between 190 and 200 mph when it wrecked out. A man on Facebook claiming to be the uncle of the passenger in the Porsche said both his nephew and the driver are “alive but severely injured” after the crash.

A video of the crash uploaded to Facebook by Terry Malarkey shows the Porsche veer to the right suddenly before leaving the road entirely, kicking up a huge cloud of dust.

Before that, a video posted by Luke Lyon on Facebook shows the 911 Turbo Cabriolet with its top down speed past as the cameraman says “that one was flying.”

A TikTok video uploaded by Max Kleinert shows the aftermath with the shell of the Porsche towed away. The crash was so violent, parts of the 911 are strewn all over the natural scenery, including in at least one tree. A group of youth gathered around the grass-covered engine which was ripped from the rear of the car, marveling at the unusual sight.

The crash brought all events to a halt last Saturday. Thankfully, staff members and first responders were able to reach the crash in just 90 seconds, Sun Valley Tour de Force said in a statement. It clarified that an investigation into what caused the wreck is still under investigation, so no speculation on potential sources will be made.

Story continues

According to the Sun Valley Tour de Force website, the fastest speed achieved in the no speed limit run was set by a Bugatti Chiron at 253.01 mph. This marked the ninth annual gathering for the charitable event.

It’s unclear what the future of the no speed limit run might be.

Images via max_kleinert/TikTok

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.