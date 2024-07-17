2002 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Silver Arrow On Bring A Trailer With No Reserve

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's classic luxury.

A rare piece of automotive history is now available for enthusiasts and collectors alike as a 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Silver Arrow is set to be auctioned on Bring A Trailer with no reserve. This exclusive model, one of only 1,450 units produced for the US market, was created to commemorate Mercedes-Benz’s illustrious racing heritage. Initially delivered to Atlanta Classic Cars of Decatur, Georgia, this well-preserved SL500 features a 5.0-liter V8 engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Finished in the distinctive Silver Arrow Metallic, it boasts a luxurious black and silver Nappa leather interior.

The SL500 Silver Arrow is equipped with a range of premium features designed to enhance both performance and comfort. This model comes with a removable hardtop, a black soft top, 18-inch two-piece alloy wheels, xenon headlights, fog lights, heated power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, and a Bose sound system with a six-disc CD changer. Recently acquired by the selling dealer in 2024, this particular example has clocked 66,000 miles and is now offered at no reserve. Included in the sale are a window sticker, a Silver Arrow-branded briefcase and pen, the owner’s manual, spare keys, a tool kit, service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exterior of the SL500 Silver Arrow is not only visually striking but also highly functional. The car’s color-matched removable hardtop and black convertible top ensure versatility in various weather conditions. The xenon headlights and fog lights provide excellent visibility, while the AMG-styled front spoiler, side skirts, and rear apron add a sporty touch. The convertible top hydraulic distributor and cylinders have been replaced in preparation for the sale, ensuring the car’s operational integrity.

Inside, the SL500 Silver Arrow is a showcase of luxury and technology. The heated and power-adjustable seats are wrapped in black and silver Nappa leather, complemented by black birdseye maple wood trim on the doors and center console. The interior features a deployable roll bar, a Bose sound system with a remote six-disc CD changer, brushed aluminum door sill plates, seat-position memory settings, a wind deflector, automatic climate control, and cruise control. The two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel frames an engine-turned bezel housing a 160-mph speedometer, a 7k-rpm tachometer, an analog clock, and gauges for coolant temperature, oil temperature, fuel economy, and fuel level. The digital odometer indicates 66,000 miles.

Story continues

Under the hood, the 5.0-liter M113 V8 engine delivers 302 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. Recent maintenance includes replacement engine mounts in 2021 and a comprehensive service in April 2024 that included an oil change and the replacement of the drive belt and air filters. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission, which underwent a service in April 2019.

This 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL500 Silver Arrow is not just a car; it’s a collectible piece of automotive art, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and exclusivity. With its extensive documentation, pristine condition, and rich heritage, it represents a unique opportunity for any serious collector or Mercedes-Benz enthusiast.

Cascio Motors is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer. Visit their site to learn more about the consignment process and to see other great cars like this one. is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer. Visit their site to learn more about the consignment process and to see other great cars like this one.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.