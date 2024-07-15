2024 Can-Am Maverick R Is a Baja Blast

Andi Hedrick - Car and Driver

Pushing 93 mph on a broken and battered trail through a northern Michigan forest should be a terrifying experience. Trees flash by. Wildlife peers through the dense growth. One midcorner miscalculation could trigger an epic rally-style barrel roll. Yet blurring the scenery in a 2024 Can-Am Maverick R isn't a big deal.

The Maverick R's high-speed off-road capability starts with beefy suspension arms and links. Big suspension packages aren't uncommon in this high-strung segment, but what sets the Maverick R apart are the extra-tall front knuckles and spider-leg upper control arms that meet above the tire. With the upper and lower ball joints in line, considerable deviations in the scrub radius during vertical motions are virtually removed. The setup also eliminates massive camber changes during full compression, keeping the tires flat on the ground.

Topping it off are Fox Live Valve adaptive dampers, part of an X-RS package, that adjust compression and rebound damping on the fly. With a terrain-gobbling amount of suspension travel—25.0 inches in front, 26.0 in the rear—the enormous dampers brush off impacts with any bump, hump, or jump in their path. Fully compress the front end, and the upper control arms peek through the bodywork like a Whac-a-Mole.



Not long ago, these machines were prone to rollovers, but the Maverick R never threatens to go belly up. Being nearly as wide as a Ford Ranger Raptor helps, but the ability to firm up the outside dampers during lateral loads keeps the body surprisingly flat.

The Maverick R's driving force is a turbocharged 1.0-liter inline-three huffing 21.0 psi of boost. Its 240 horsepower makes it one of the most power-dense engines you can buy off a showroom floor. Whereas belt-driven continuously variable transmissions are the norm in side-by-sides, the Maverick R bangs off gears through a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle. The automatic gearbox does an outstanding job on its own, and paddle shifters add a level of engagement uncommon in the segment.

The Maverick R reaches 60 mph in 4.2 seconds on pavement and 5.1 in the dirt. While the suspension might be the Maverick's high point, the engine's Sport+ mode contains the coolest bit of tech: Advanced Response Technology (ART), otherwise known as anti-lag. With ART active at idle, the turbo roars like a taxiing jet plane. The engine sounds broken during off-throttle moments. That's just the center cylinder shut down and the ignition timing changed to keep the turbo spooled and the boost at the ready. And it's no gimmick. Typically, turbocharged engines are sluggish during our 5-to-60-mph rolling-start test. Not the Maverick's. Its 4.4-second showing is just 0.2 slower than its sprint to 60 mph.

Out on the trail, the acceleration is relentless. The rear differential is always locked, enabling huge powerslides. In the four-wheel-drive Trail Active mode, the automatic front-axle engagement quickly reacts, sending torque to the front wheels to rocket you out of turns. The turbo three, though, is comically inefficient. Over 200 miles of good times, we averaged just 8 mpg.

The Maverick R X-RS isn't just for high-speed antics. Its low-range gearing, electronically locking front differential, beadlock-capable wheels, and 17.0 inches of ground clearance make it perfect for rock climbing. The Maverick R starts at $36,484, and the X-RS with adaptive dampers commands $45,284. That doesn't include a windshield or even speakers connected to the 10.3-inch touchscreen. It will, however, provide the most entertaining off-road experience we know of on four wheels.

