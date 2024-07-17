The 2025 Cadillac Escalade Now Packs a Giant, Dashboard-Wide Screen

Cadillac

Now that Cadillac makes an all-electric Escalade IQ, the gas-powered flagship was at risk of being outdone by its all-electric counterpart. Enter the refreshed 2025 Escalade, an update that helps keep General Motors's massive luxury offering in tune with its electrified counterpart.

Like the Escalade IQ, the latest Escalade is headlined by a massive, pillar-to-pillar screen. GM says this display is 55 inches — big enough to dwarf the 38-inch curved display that debuted on the outgoing Escalade. A heads-up display projects above the screen, while another tablet-like screen sits below the main display. If you want even more screens, an Executive Second Row package adds another pair of 12.6-inch rear displays.

The Escalade's standard AKG Studio audio system brings 19 individual speakers, but an optional AKG Studio Reference package brings the number up to 36. Combine that with the Executive package option, and you can bring the total up to a fittingly excessive 40 speakers.

Exterior design updates, led by new vertical headlights, bring the car more in line with Cadillac's EV offerings, most notably the high-volume Lyriq and the ultra-exclusive Celestiq. The central badge now also lights up, and on top trims, the grille surround illuminates as well. While those changes bring Cadillac's most audacious cars in line with the brand's most efficient, the design is still relatively consistent — and, of course, the latest Escalade remains visually identifiable as a massive, gas-powered SUV.

The commitment to excess continues with the return of the Escalade V, a high-performance variant introduced by Cadillac a few years back. The latest Escalade V still boasts 682 horsepower thanks to a 6.2-liter supercharged engine — 14 hp more than a similar engine produces in the brand's CT5-V Blackwing performance sedan.

Updated Escalade models go on sale later this year. Like the Escalade IQ, the new gas-powered model will debut in the 2025 model year.

