The 2025 Cadillac Optiq Entry-Level EV Gets 300 HP, 300 Miles of Range For $54k

Despite a recent walk back of the brand’s plans for an all-electric future, Cadillac’s EV lineup is still growing at a rapid rate. In fact, the automaker has just revealed the 2025 Cadillac Optiq SUV, which arrives as its new entry-level electric offering. With standard dual-motor all-wheel drive, a 33-inch infotainment screen, and around 300 miles of range, the SUV isn’t lacking much of its more expensive siblings’ appointments.

Like every electric Cadillac thus far, the all-new Optiq is underpinned by GM’s Ultium platform of battery packs and drive units. Cadillac fits every Optiq model with an 85 kWh battery pack, which is notably smaller than the Lyriq’s 102 kWh unit. Part of that differential comes down to the physical size of the Optiq. It rides on a six-inch shorter wheelbase than the Lyriq. It's a rather narrow compact SUV as well, measuring just 84-inches wide from mirror-to-mirror. For reference, that's about as wide as the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Regardless of the size constraint for the battery, the automaker still estimates it'll get around 300 miles of range. The pack is also backed by the ability to add up to 79 miles of range in 10 minutes on a DC fast charger. A drive motor on each axle provides all-wheel drive capabilities, while offering 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque.

For comparison, the all-wheel drive Kia EV6 Wind provides customers with 320 hp and 446 lb-ft. Dual-motor variants of the Mustang Mach-E provide between 266 and 346 hp, with torque figures ranging between 427 and 428 lb-ft.

That power is put to the ground via coilover struts up front, while a five-link suspension with passive dampers sits out back. A set of 20-inch wheels come as standard, but 21-inchers are on offer. Owners will be able to alter the vehicle’s character via a number of drive modes, including Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice, and My Mode. The Optiq also adopts General Motors’ One-Pedal Driving system, as well as paddle-activated regen on-demand. Cadillac plans to offer the Optiq in two trim levels: Luxury and Sport. The automaker hasn’t shared details about the differences between trims, but we do know that the powertrain remains unchanged across all models.

Inside the Optiq mirrors the rest of the Cadillac EV lineup by adopting a gigantic center screen. This particular unit is 33 inches across and is shared with the pricier Lyriq. It isn’t the biggest screen Cadillac has on offer however, as the Celestiq and Escalade IQ receive 55-inch units. Other interior highlights include woven yarn seat accents made from 100 percent recycled materials, as well as PaperWood veneers made from equal measures recycled newspaper and tulip wood. Every Optiq will also arrive with a 19-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos. Customers will also enjoy three years of the Super Cruise adaptive driver-assistance system free of charge.

Cadillac isn’t ready to share full pricing details with us at this time, but says that the Optiq lineup should start at around $54,000, including destination charges. That's about $10,000 more than an entry-level Tesla Model Y, which starts at $44,630. The Optiq is also pricier than Chevy's larger Blazer EV, which starts at $50,195 in its basic dual-motor spec. The new SUV does match some luxurious competitors however, including the $55,150 Lexus RZ.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long for the full pricing breakdown, as Cadillac still plans to release the upcoming Vistiq next year.

