2025 Ford Maverick Loses Controversial Dashboard Cubby

With the 2025 Maverick, Ford shows that not only can it improve on its incredibly popular truck but also that it listens to its customers. Indeed, many of the new Maverick’s improvements were made because customers asked for them specifically, such as the hybrid’s all-wheel-drive system and Ford’s trailer hitch assist function. One of the most frequent customer requests that Ford honored was actually one of the smallest: ditching the dashboard cubby.

When the Ford Maverick first debuted, it had an 8-inch touchscreen with a small vertical cubby connected to the right side of it. The cubby was rather small, not very deep, and seemed pretty useless. While people will always find uses for car cabin cubbies, this one seemed like an afterthought to make up for the screen’s small size. Customers felt that Ford should have just fitted the Maverick with a wider screen, as that would have been a better use of the space. Some customers even went as far as to prove it by adding a bigger display themselves.

2024 Maverick Infotainment. Ford

2025 Maverick Infotainment. Ford

One owner took to a Ford Maverick upgrades Facebook group to post a full write-up on how they replaced the old 8-inch screen/cubby setup with a new, much wider display. While most of it was plug-and-play with components from other Fords (as so many Maverick upgrades are), it requires a bit of modification to get it to work properly.

All the while, Ford was watching and listening. So for 2025, the Blue Oval threw the old screen-and-cubby combo away and added a huge new screen. According to Ford, the 13.2-inch touchscreen is the biggest in its class and, with the Sync 4 system, it’s also the most advanced infotainment system the brand has to offer. Even though the Maverick is the cheapest car in Ford’s lineup, it has the best tech available.

Even with the cubby gone, the interior gained enough new features—such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital gauge cluster, and an optional 360-degree camera system—that it likely won’t be missed. Ditching the cubby is a small change in the grand scheme of things but it proves that Ford was listening to its customers and the impact of that can’t be overstated.

