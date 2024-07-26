2025 Ford Mustang V8 Prices Surge Amidst Model Year Updates

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Buying a GT is going to cost you.

The Mustang7G forum recently unveiled the order guide for the 2025 Ford Mustang, revealing significant price hikes and changes in options. Prospective buyers should brace themselves for an increase of $2,600 to $3,645 for the GT trims, while the EcoBoost variants remain unchanged.

The 2025 Mustang lineup sees notable changes in pricing. The EcoBoost Fastback and EcoBoost Premium maintain their prices at $33,515 and $39,040, respectively. However, the GT Fastback now costs $47,055, reflecting a $2,600 increase. The GT Premium Fastback also sees a $2,600 hike, bringing its price to $51,575. For those eyeing the high-performance Dark Horse variants, the standard Dark Horse now stands at $64,875, a $2,645 increase, while the Dark Horse Premium jumps by $3,645 to $69,870.

Ford has also introduced enhancements in standard features. Dual-zone climate control is now standard across all trims, and the ten-speed automatic transmission is a no-cost option on the GT, saving buyers $1,595. Additionally, leather-trimmed front seats and vinyl rear seats are now standard, adding to the Mustang's appeal.

However, some changes might disappoint enthusiasts. The EcoBoost High Performance Package (HPP), which offered upgrades such as 3.55 gears with a Torsen limited-slip differential, heavy-duty front springs, a larger rear sway bar, 19-inch wheels with summer tires, and a Brembo brake system for $3,475, has been discontinued. Furthermore, wireless phone charging has been removed from all trims, reducing some of the Mustang's modern conveniences.

The GT trim sees adjustments in option prices. The Brembo brake option now costs $1,995, up by $300, while the active exhaust option has increased by $370, bringing it to $1,595. The California Special Package now costs $2,195, a $200 increase. Additionally, the color palette has been reduced from eleven to eight options, with Atlas Blue, Dark Matter Grey, Rapid Red, and Splash Yellow no longer available. However, a new color, Molten Magenta Metallic, has been added. The $495 Grabber Blue brake calipers have been replaced with $600 Notorious Blue calipers, and for the Dark Horse, the Grabber Blue calipers have been replaced with $600 red calipers with a white logo.

The GT Premium trim also faces changes. The Premium High Equipment Group remains priced at $2,900 but no longer includes the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, which is now a $995 standalone option.

Performance specifications for the 2025 Mustang remain steady. The EcoBoost retains its turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine producing 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The GT trims continue to feature the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, delivering 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, with a choice between a six-speed Getrag manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Dark Horse variant boasts an enhanced 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine with 500 horsepower, available with a Tremec manual transmission.

Market comparisons highlight the rising costs of the Mustang. In 2020, the 760-hp Mustang Shelby GT500 was priced just $1,500 more than the current Dark Horse. Today, a base 2024 Chevrolet Corvette costs $125 more than a Dark Horse Premium. These price hikes follow a previous increase of around $1,000 after the Mustang's initial pricing.

As the last V8 pony car or muscle car on sale, the Mustang's rising costs might be a reflection of its unique position in the market. Despite the price increases, the Mustang continues to be a beloved icon, offering a blend of classic muscle car appeal with modern performance and technology.

