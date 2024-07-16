2025 Mini Cooper S Remains True to Its Roots

Mini

By all accounts, Mini's new fourth-generation 2025 Cooper hatchback should feel like an entirely different vehicle than last year's model. Mini's ground-up redesign puts the focus on refinement and modernity—a risky endeavor considering how delightful the previous-generation Cooper was. After spending time hustling a two-door Cooper S through the mountains in New Mexico and Colorado, we walked away impressed with what's new (and pleasantly surprised by all that's been retained) in the makeover.

Our test route was part of the first leg of Mini's biennial Mini Takes the States road rally event, in which thousands of owners show up to geek out over their cars and cover hundreds of miles per day enjoying scenic views and good driving roads. The cult following the Cooper has cultivated since its 2002 rebirth is still in full effect.

Even with a host of changes, the new Cooper S is still the nimble, punchy little rascal it ought to be. Handling is frisky, and the steering is responsive enough that it borders on darty. The turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four under the hood pumps out only 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, but in this diminutive package it feels like more. The four-pot revs freely, and even at higher speeds, there's plenty of torque to keep the Cooper S pulling toward triple-digit speeds.

Mini says 60 mph will arrive in 6.3 seconds; we think it'll do it in a little less than that. The exhaust emits a nice little burble when driving in the normal Core driving mode, but switch it into the Go-Kart mode (a nod to its handling), and it sounds a little ruder. All models come with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic—that's right, there's no manual option—and it downshifts quickly when you put your foot down to pull out for a passing maneuver. There are no paddle shifters here, though, which seems like an oversight in this sporty variant.

Step on the brakes and you'll feel an immediate bite, followed by a reassuring linearity as you sink your foot farther. High-speed stability is mostly good, although we did feel an occasional rear-end wiggle when encountering midcorner bumps while hustling the Cooper S over some particularly twisty pavement. At a more leisurely pace, the Cooper S has a planted feel that belies its small footprint. Here, you can truly appreciate the extra refinement that went into the new model. The cabin is hushed at highway speeds, and there's less chrome and more textiles throughout the design, lending it a more upscale vibe.

There's plenty of whimsy too, which is expected from Mini. For example, the fabric-covered dash panels are backlit and project an ambient-lighting pattern at night. We drove a top-spec Iconic model with the Classic appearance package. At $37,295, our Sunny Side Yellow Cooper S came with plenty of desirable options, including a Harman/Kardon stereo system, adaptive cruise control, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging pad, parking sensors, in-dash navigation, and a dual-pane sunroof.

A circular infotainment display resides in the middle of the dashboard and features a virtual canine assistant called Spike. The display itself is a high-resolution OLED panel, and it looks quite fetching. The software, however, needs a little more time to cook. We noticed some intermittent lag throughout our day with the Cooper S; we also found the climate control's temperature adjustments to be fussy and difficult to adjust, both for the driver and passenger. Luckily, Mini says the system is capable of accepting over-the-air updates, which in theory gives the company's software team a chance to address such issues.



Modernization can inadvertently lead to a loss of character, but Mini has carefully balanced the improvements here to keep the Cooper a Cooper. Being among the throngs of Mini enthusiasts while sampling the new one only served to underscore the importance of getting the new one just right.

