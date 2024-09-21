2025 Toyota 4Runner: After 15 years of waiting, here’s how the new generation raises the bar

After a long production run of 15 years, Toyota has finally introduced the successor to the fifth-generation 4Runner. The latest 2025 Toyota 4Runner marks the first model year of the sixth generation off-road focused midsize SUV. The first-generation 4Runner was simply an SUV iteration of the fourth-generation Toyota Hilux pickup truck. Over four decades and five generations, the physical dimensions and reputation of the 4Runner have grown exponentially. It now holds iconic status among the few truly off-road-ready midsize SUVs.

2025 Toyota 4Runner gets a 278-HP turbocharged base powertrain

The outgoing 2024 Toyota 4Runner was propelled by a 270-hp naturally aspirated V6 mated to a 5-speed automatic. For 2025, Toyota has come fully prepared to take on the most modern midsize adventure-ready SUV contenders. The base powertrain offered with the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is dubbed i-Force. It comprises a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that cranks out a healthy 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. This is an increase of 8 horsepower and, more significantly, 39 lb-ft of torque over the old V6. It comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is the standard powertrain in the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trims of the new 4Runner.

2025 Toyota 4Runner exterior. Toyota

Optional hybrid i-Force MAX powertrain makes 326-HP

Now that the base powertrain is more powerful than the outgoing V6, let’s meet the star of the show. Optional for the TRD Off-Road and Limited trims, and standard on the high-end TRD Pro, Trailhunter, and Platinum models is a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. Toyota calls it i-Force MAX, and this powerhouse consists of a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine paired with a 48-hp electric motor. This electric motor is integrated into the 8-speed transmission and powered by a 1.87-kWh battery pack. The total output generated by the system is an impressive 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. To put that into context, the twin-turbo V6 in the 2024 Ford Bronco outputs 330 horses and 415 lb-ft. Clearly, the new 4Runner arrives with serious firepower.

All-new factory-built overlanding trim, dubbed “Trailhunter”

The TRD PRO has historically been the fiercest, most capable trim of the Toyota 4Runner. The new 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO is sure to uphold this reputation, coming packed with serious off-roading hardware. The latest 4Runner TRD PRO comes equipped with a TRD-tuned FOX suspension setup and 33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires. However, alongside this beast, Toyota is adding another monstrous creation to the new lineup. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter which is a factory-built overlanding rig.

2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter wheel. Toyota

Toyota partnered with several off-road component companies to create the Trailhunter. It is enhanced with hardware including ARB’s Old Man Emu (OME) 2.5-inch forged shocks and 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires. This combination adds an extra 2 inches of ground clearance, while high-strength steel skid plates ensure enhanced protection off the beaten path. Unique elements don’t end there, as the Trailhunter is equipped with even more. A 20-inch LED light bar, an inbuilt 2400W AC inverter, and several pre-wired auxiliary switches are also part of the standard equipment list.

All 4WD 4Runners are equipped with a two-speed transfer case and an automatic limited-slip differential. On top of that, the TRD Off-Road, TRD PRO, and the newly added Trailhunter models feature an electronic locking rear differential.

2025 4Runner gets all-new android based infotainment system

Regarding cutting-edge infotainment features, the new 4Runner is loaded with them. While the base touchscreen’s size remains unchanged at 8 inches, a larger, higher-definition 14-inch touchscreen has been added to the feature set. Higher-end trims of the 2025 4Runner are also equipped with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, a Smart Key system with a push-button start is standard across all trims.

2025 Toyota 4Runner interior. Toyota

Final thoughts

The 4Runner is a true legend in the Toyota lineup, with a fanbase that borders on cult status. Now, with the new generation ditching the V6 in favor of punchier hybrid and turbocharged engines, it’s sure to stir some opinions. We all knew this day would come, though! The 4Runner was conquering trails long before off-roading became trendy—so while every automaker now has their version of a "rugged" trim, the 4Runner still offers the real deal for those who actually get their tires dirty.