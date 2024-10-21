Tested: 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Is the Bee's Knees

Greg Pajo - Car and Driver

From the November/December 2024 issue of Car and Driver.

Though production of the beloved Volkswagen Type 2 Microbus ceased long ago, the iconic vehicle's popularity has never waned in the collective consciousness. Born in the 1950s, adopted by the youth movement in the '60s, relentlessly referenced in the media, and co-opted for crass marketing agendas ever since—it's hard to believe Volkswagen waited until now to take a serious stab at harvesting some of that cultural currency for its own benefit.

Of course, this isn't Volkswagen's first attempt to mine its ample nostalgic reserves. The New Beetle—a front-engine, water-cooled reimagination of the original Type 1 Beetle—arrived in the late 1990s and served as a totem of the boomer generation's infatuation with its own past.

Greg Pajo - Car and Driver

Slipping the new ID.Buzz EV into the current zeitgeist, however, is an entirely different challenge. Merging sentimental feelings with an electric drivetrain and modern levels of refinement, safety, and feature content that were wholly inconceivable just 20 years ago, let alone when the original Bus debuted in the '50s, is a heavy lift. Plus, there's the whole matter of legitimately competing with traditional minivans and the emerging segment of three-row EVs spearheaded by the Kia EV9—all without diluting the spirit of the original Type 2.

The new van's exterior dimensions stray from its forebear's, as you might expect, and yet even with its chunky visage and short overhangs, the design is evocative. Measured against a first-generation Microbus, the 195.4-inch ID.Buzz adds 26.9 inches in length. Its 78.1-inch width is greater by 10.4 inches, and its height, at 76.2 inches, is surprisingly lower than its progenitor by 0.2 inch. The wheelbase makes the biggest leap: The ID.Buzz's 131.1-inch span stretches a whopping three feet longer than the original. For a contemporary perspective, the ID.Buzz is 9.8 inches shorter and 0.4 inch narrower than a Honda Odyssey, yet it stands a solid 6.6 inches taller.

Greg Pajo - Car and Driver

Based on public reaction, however, Volkswagen has made a reasonably successful case that size doesn't matter, or at least it's a low priority. In our highly unscientific and subjective polling experiment that took us from tony upscale burgs to a favorite lowbrow but high-flavor barbecue pit, and from the local guitar dispensary to a tailgate party ahead of a Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp concert, the ID.Buzz suffered precisely zero instances of mistaken identity. People of an age and demographic to have intimate memories of the original reacted predictably: a squint of the eye followed by a neck snap violent enough to shake free the last traces of acid from some long-idled synapses. What we didn't expect was the universal recognition by children of all ages, with one remarking, "Look, Mom! Is that Fillmore?" (That's the Bus in the movie Cars.) Nearly everyone wanted to get up close and personal and put their hands on it, inside and out.

An EV-only proposition, the ID.Buzz uses a modified version of the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform that currently underpins Volkswagen Group products such as the VW ID.4 crossover and the related Audi Q4 e-tron. Two powertrains are available: a single, rear-mounted electric motor that produces 282 horsepower and an all-wheel-drive version that comes with two motors and pumps out 335 horses (the latter is the one we tested). An 86.0-kWh battery provides a 234-mile EPA range for the single-motor version and 231 miles for the dual-motor, although in the all-wheel-drive model, we managed just 190 miles on our 75-mph highway range test.

If there's one spec that would truly blow the minds of former Type 2 owners, it's the ID.Buzz's 6174-pound curb weight. Depending on the model and configuration, that's over 3500 pounds more than a 1950s Type 2 and roughly 1600 pounds more than a current, fully loaded Odyssey. While the energy density of batteries has improved, electric vehicles' morbid weight problem remains an issue. The Kia EV9 GT-Line, for instance, suffers from a similar disadvantage at 5839 pounds. But on the other hand, both display a stable, full-ballast sensation created by the low-slung battery location.

Greg Pajo - Car and Driver

The near silence at idle and low speeds temporarily perplexes the EV uninitiated, but the sound level increases with speed. At 70 mph, interior sound level registers a not-so-quiet 70 decibels, three more than the Odyssey and the EV9. Surely the Buzz's large and upright front end contributes to its higher interior noise level.



In stark contrast to the original Type 2 Bus, for which the phrase "couldn't get out of its own way" was coined, the ID.Buzz's torque-rich electric powertrain propels it to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, beating the Odyssey by a second—the EV9, however, is a full second quicker than the Buzz. The quarter-mile consumed 14.2 seconds in the Volkswagen, this time besting the Honda by 0.9 second and trailing the Kia by 0.9 second. Quicker than it needs to be, the Buzz takes the same approach dynamically, providing accurate but uncommunicative steering and consistent, if not thrilling, chassis moves. Grip maxed out at 0.80 g on the skidpad, with mild understeer, but we can't imagine a situation outside of a Quentin Tarantino movie where anyone would enjoy pushing it that hard.

In less dramatic settings, the chassis tends toward the side of comfort, with the notable exception of a slight front-to-rear porpoising that can arise on gently undulating pavement; it's not overwhelming, and we imagine it might be even more pronounced in the short-wheelbase version sold elsewhere. More disconcerting was the brake pedal's slightly erratic behavior. Initial bite is more like a nibble, and then there's a curiously long bit of pedal travel before the regeneration and friction brakes align forces to slow and stop the vehicle. It's likely just the product of the regen strategy, but drivers will need to familiarize themselves accordingly.

Greg Pajo - Car and Driver

The large flat floor—thank you, driveshaftless battery-electric powertrain—is a boon for interior packaging. The appointments are a study in minimalism but stop far short of feeling inferior. Subtle accents repeat throughout, and our test vehicle wore the Dune color scheme that balances a creamy off-white with tan accents to great effect. Two additional themes are Copper and Moonlight. Volkswagen designers could have easily overcooked it with an onslaught of retro graphics and hokey vibe-inspired hippie iconography; let's form a circle, join hands, and rejoice in song that they didn't.



Our ID.Buzz had captain's chairs for the first and second rows and a quasi-captain setup for the third. The seats offer numerous adjustments and provide a commendable level of supportive comfort. The instrument panel and infotainment are standard Volkswagen fare. We're still not fans of the haptic controls, but the recent improvements that arrived with the 2024 ID lineup make them better, and we've learned to coexist with them. Sadly, we can't say the same about the kooky power-window setup that provides just two switches and requires you to toggle a third to operate the rear slider windows, another bit of cost cutting that made the jump from the ID.4.

Greg Pajo - Car and Driver

In a welcome update from the original, where only a thin sheet of steel protected your lower extremities from oncoming, uh, everything, the ID.Buzz has an actual crumple zone. The massive windshield offers fantastic outward visibility, and an equally massive dashboard has sufficient real estate to allow for the construction of a fully accurate 1/1000th-scale diorama of the Woodstock music festival, garbage and all.





Three trims are on offer: Pro S, Pro S Plus, and a launch-only First Edition. Buyers also have a choice of three solid exterior colors (Metro Silver, Candy White, or Deep Black Pearl) and eight two-tone options, including the $995 Candy White and Mahi Green of our Pro S Plus all-wheel-drive tester. The trick electrochromic, variable-tint glass roof added $1495, bringing our example's price to $72,035 (the equivalent rear-wheel-drive version is $4500 less). It's worth noting that the short-wheelbase two-row and commercial variants, both available in Europe, won't make the trip stateside.



In terms of design, ride quality, and intelligent interior packaging, Volkswagen's ID.Buzz is right where it needs to be. But EVs in general are still subject to the calculations of fuzzy consumer math that essentially divides purchase price by vehicle range. And in that metric, the ID.Buzz trails the long-range version of the EV9, as well as many electric sedans and crossovers that offer 300 miles or more on a charge. Not to mention gasoline and hybrid options.

Nevertheless, the ID.Buzz has nostalgia on its side, along with considerable novelty appeal that will draw shoppers to the Volkswagen showroom. Getting them to sign on the dotted line is an entirely different matter. Although, as one admiring boomer in a pre-distressed Rolling Stones 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour T-shirt put it when informed of the ID.Buzz's $61,545 starting price: "Hell, that ain't bad. I got Grandma's money."

Counterpoints

The ID.Buzz is exactly what it's supposed to be. It's not out to start an EV revolution; hell, it's not even meant to push big sales numbers. It's a fun throwback that incorporates new tech, and as such, it exceeds expectations. The aesthetics are cute (and, like so many other wish-fulfillment cars, it's riddled with little Easter eggs), but at its core, the ID.Buzz is a solid minivan. There's lots of light and lots of usable space, with stowage solutions out the wazoo, and that's all backed up by a very motivated powertrain, even if the overall range isn't outstanding. If you only have one space in your garage with which to make an impression without sacrificing versatility, the ID.Buzz gets the job done. —Andrew Krok

Haters will, with some justification, complain that the ID.Buzz is too expensive for its range capability, but character counts too, and there's plenty in this electric people mover. It doesn't look like every other two-blob SUV out there. Unlike so many on the market, this bus is tall (the Hyundai Ioniq 5's roof barely crests the VeeDub's beltline) with an airy, stretch-out cabin, no matter your class of service. VW does, unfortunately, stick with the much-maligned capacitive controls on the steering wheel and for some infotainment and HVAC controls. Those touch buttons don't bother me here the way they do in the GTI, likely thanks to the ID.Buzz's relaxed demeanor. If the range isn't enough for your road trip, you can always rent a regular van. I dig it. —K.C. Colwell

Volkswagen revealed the ID.Buzz concept in 2017. The next year, construction began on the Sphere in Las Vegas. By 2023, the Sphere—an architectural and technical challenge without precedent—was open and hosting concerts, including a 2024 residency from Dead & Company. Volkswagen, in touch with its Deadhead counterculture cachet, put a vintage Bus and an ID.Buzz on display in Vegas. However, the latter was a pre-production model because the production van still wasn't finished! When I drove the European ID.Buzz in 2022, I figured we'd be grooving out in our own vans in short order. But I guess that, like a jam-band riff, you can't rush U.S. certification, man. At least it was worth the wait—this thing is awesome. —Ezra Dyer

Greg Pajo - Car and Driver

U.S.A. vs. Euro Van: Coming to America

Volkswagen didn't just put it on a boat.

The ID.Buzz debuted in 2022 in Europe, but Europeans have different expectations for passenger vans. Over there, "cargo box with seats" is the standard, so the Buzz required a litany of changes for the U.S. market.

Significantly, our Buzz got a 9.8-inch stretch for a third row, which is mandatory for a minivan. The rear seats got HVAC vents—again, mandatory. Our rear-drive version uses a more powerful motor that makes 282 horsepower versus the Euro model's 201-horse unit. We also get a 335-hp dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version (sold in Europe with a GTX badge), and our van's battery is upsized from 77.0 kilowatt-hours to 86.0.

The U.S. ID.Buzz also settles a thorny issue unresolved by the European version: how to retain the sleek concept-car flush glass while allowing the second-row windows to open—a key requirement for canine fresh-air enthusiasts, drive-through handovers, and offspring made green around the gills by the all-wheel-drive version's 5.5-second 60-mph sprint. The solution is horizontally sliding glass, a novelty in the minivan world.

Then again, the Buzz itself is a novelty, but one that now packs the capacity and performance to meet American expectations. —Ezra Dyer



Volkswagen

History Lesson: Waiting On a Bus

What a long, strange trip it's been.

When we talk about the VW Bus, we're almost always referring to the T1 generation of the Type 2 Volkswagen Transporter. That's the one commonly known as the Microbus—or the Kombi, or the Bulli—and the vehicle that clearly inspired the new electric homage that takes the name ID.Buzz. But this revival did not come about quickly; Volkswagen has been teasing and talking about a "new" Microbus for nearly 25 years now. Here's how the journey unfolded. —Joey Capparella

January 2001: Volkswagen shows the Microbus concept at the Detroit auto show. It has three rows of seats, is intended for the U.S. market, and is powered by a V-6 engine.

February 2011: The Bulli concept debuts at the Geneva auto show. A two-row, six-passenger van with seats that can fold into a bed, it's the first electric vision of a Microbus revival but not the last.

January 2016: Called the BUDD-e, the latest Microbus-inspired EV concept arrives at CES and is based on VW's MEB platform—the same one that will eventually underpin the production ID.Buzz.

January 2017: The electric ID.Buzz concept car rolls up to the Detroit auto show with eight seats, a retro design, and a claimed range of up to 373 miles. The punny name was meant to pave the way for other "zz" electric VW concept cars, such as the ID.Crozz and the ID.Vizzion.

March 2022: The production version of the ID.Buzz debuts for the Europe market in both two-row passenger and windowless cargo variants. It has a 201-hp electric motor powering the rear wheels and later claims a driving range of up to 264 miles on the WLTP cycle.

June 2023: The long-wheelbase, U.S.-market ID.Buzz debuts with three rows of seats.

November 2024: The 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz goes on sale in the U.S. with a starting price of $61,545 and an EPA range of 231–234 miles.

