40 Years Later, Honda's Incredible HP-X Concept Is Finally Coming to America

With 2024's installment of the annual Monterey Car Week just around the corner, automakers are beginning to share details about the inordinately rare show cars they're planning to bring to the events. And while Honda might not be a brand most people would expect to see on the lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, it’ll be hard to miss their installation this year — because Honda is bringing out the HP-X Concept for its first major appearance since 1984.

The Honda HP-X Concept — a major piece of Honda history that has been all but hidden away for the last four decades — was designed and developed with the help of famed Italian design house Pininfarina. (Hence the moniker, which stands for "Honda Pininfarina eXperimental.") And while Honda never made a production version of the HP-X Concept, the car did serve as an early stepping stone to the first-generation NSX, priming the world's minds to the idea of a mid-engined sports car from the brand known for Accords and Civics.



As you might expect from a concept car from the glam rock era, the HP-X is jam-packed with technology that previews much of what can be found in new cars today, including what the brand describes as "special sonar." The car’s bodywork is constructed from carbon fiber and Kevlar, while a removable canopy serves as the entrance to the vehicle, with the rear of the canopy also acting as an air brake. A 2.0-liter V-6 engine with dual-overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder, based on Honda’s F2 racing motor of the time, sits in the center of the car.



"The Honda HP-X Concept was the star of the 1984 Turin Auto Show, showcasing elements of engineering excellence and cutting-edge design, with extreme wedge-shape styling that continues to inspire future generations of car designers and engineers," Dave Marek, Acura design executive and honorary Pebble Beach Concours judge, said in a statement. "The forward-thinking HP-X had an undeniable impact on the industry, highlighting our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automotive design."

The Honda HP-X Concept will be entered in the Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars and Prototypes Class at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which takes place on August 18. I'd guess that the car has a good shot at doing well in the competition, based on how good it looks in the new images shared by the brand alongside this announcement.



