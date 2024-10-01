Acura unveils new images of EV concept, marking first-of-its-kind in the U.S.: 'Taking full advantage ... to push the boundaries'

Acura recently unveiled its sleek new Performance EV Concept at the Monterey Car Week. The design concept, which debuted in the form of an SUV, was inspired by hydrofoil superyachts, which basically look like giant yachts built for speed.

According to Electrek, the new line of Acura electric vehicles featuring this concept will be the first EVs made by Honda, Acura's parent company, to be manufactured in the U.S.

This new design concept could help Acura break into the EV market. As of now, Acura only produces one EV, the ZDX, and that has left some less than satisfied.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The first EV produced with this concept will be the first built off Honda's new EV platform that will be built in-house. The ZDX is built on GM's Ultium EV platform and uses the same underpinnings as the Cadillac Lyriq. More importantly, these EVs will be built at Honda's new EV manufacturing hub in southern Ohio. Honda is in the process of a $700 million renovation of the plants to manufacture EVs going forward, potentially creating new jobs.

There's also the potential that the new design, once the vehicles begin coming off the line, catches someone's eye and inspires them to make their next car an EV.

"The Acura Performance EV Concept is the archetype of Acura Performance in the electrified era," Acura design executive Dave Marek said, "taking full advantage of the extreme design freedom of stance and proportion offered by our next-generation EV platform to push the boundaries of Acura design even further."

Marek added that design themes from this concept will be seen across future Acura vehicles.

It's not known yet when exactly Acura's EVs with the Performance concept will hit the market.

EVs, whether they resemble a speedy superyacht or otherwise, are not only beneficial to the driver, but they also benefit everyone else both locally and on a much larger scale.

For starters, they save the driver money on gas and routine maintenance. The fact that EVs don't rely on dirty energy to function means they don't produce carbon pollution, which not only dirties the air in the immediate vicinity but also contributes to the overheating of the planet, which leads to extreme weather that can threaten the global food supply.

