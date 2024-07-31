The Best AWD Sports Cars for 2024 and 2025

The Manufacturers

Plenty of workaday cars and SUVs use all-wheel drive for better traction, and it's become more and more common across vehicle segments in the past few years. While rear-wheel drive is the traditional choice for sports cars, all-wheel drive can also be a tool to enhance acceleration, cornering, and track prowess in performance vehicles. If that wasn't already appealing, all-wheel drive (combined with the right tires, of course) means you can be more confident taking your sports car out in a wider variety of conditions and seasons. We've rounded up the best sporty AWD cars including rally-ready hatchbacks, sleek grand-touring cars, and eye-catching supercars. Ranked in order of lowest to highest price, these are the best sports cars available with all-wheel drive.

2024 Subaru WRX

Base Price: $33,855



Enthusiasts might love to gently roast the Subaru WRX, but the truth is that it's a competent, affordable, do-it-all option that can impress as a track car, a daily driver, and a rally machine. With AWD standard in all models and a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four engine, it’ll handle just about anything you throw at it and have a great time doing it.

The 2025 WRX tS Inches Closer to STI Greatness

Subaru

2024 Toyota GR Corolla

Base Price: $37,635



Speaking of rallying, the GR Corolla comes equipped ready for any terrain with a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, a 300-hp turbocharged engine, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, and a manual handbrake. For years, American enthusiasts were deprived of AWD performance hot hatchbacks, with the WRX STI dead and the GR Yaris unavailable in the U.S. We were thrilled when we found out the GR Corolla was coming to the U.S., and the driving experience doesn't disappoint thanks to the AWD system's variable torque split and the one-choice-only manual transmission for maximum driver-car connection.

It Might Be about to Score an Automatic Transmission

toyota

2024 VW Golf R

Base Price: $46,890



The VW Golf R’s responsive turbo-four engine, six available drive modes, and 12.9-inch infotainment display bring an elevated finish to the fun and performance of a hot hatchback. Its 315-hp 2.0-liter inline-four engine is paired with either a dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. Although 2024 will sadly be the last model year to offer the manual, we’re looking forward to exciting changes coming in 2025.



VW Is Also Working on a Golf R Clubsport

Volkswagen

2025 BMW M240i xDrive

Base Price: $53,275

When it comes to speed and sporty looks on a mid-level budget, it's tough to beat the BMW M240i. With a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine delivering 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, the M240i delivers an enticing combination of comfort and performance, with even a bit of practicality mixed in thanks to its decently sized rear seat and trunk.

Learn about the M2 and 2-Series' Updates for 2025

BMW

2025 BMW M4 Competition xDrive

Price: $89,475

The BMW M2 is the most nimble and engaging of today's BMW M high-performance two-doors. But it's offered only with rear-wheel drive, while the BMW M4 offers the option of all-wheel drive in the Competition model. It costs a lot more than the M2, but the M4 offers a slightly roomier interior, that controversial double-kidney grille, and the option for a convertible model (pictured). For 2025, BMW bumped up the power output by 20 hp for all-wheel-drive models specifically, bringing the turbo 3.0-liter inline-six to 523 hp.

See the Updates for 2025

BMW

2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Price: $108,595

The E-Ray is the first Corvette with all-wheel drive and the first Corvette hybrid, and both additions make the E-Ray well worth the six-figure price tag. In our experience, the hybrid system serves to improve acceleration, efficiency, and performance without being distracting. Compared to European competitors from Porsche, Ferrari, and McLaren, the E-Ray does more with less, in true Corvette fashion.

Watch the E-Ray's Hot Lap at PCOTY

Matt Farah

2024 Nissan GT-R

Price: $122,985

Though we’ll be saying goodbye to Nissan’s beloved sports car as production on the R35 generation sunsets in October, there’s still plenty to enjoy in the GT-R. With nimble handling and a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6 providing 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, a dual-clutch automatic transmission, and monstrous acceleration, the GT-R earns every inch of its Godzilla nickname. As the end of its 17-year run approaches, there’s never been a better time to familiarize yourself with the GT-R and its performance legacy.

The Next GT-R Will Be Electrified

Nissan

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT / SL

Base Price: GT 55 Coupe ($136,050) / SL 55 Roadster ($152,850)

The AMG GT and SL are two sides of a luxury performance coin: the GT coupe, softened compared to previous incarnations, still retains a bit of sporty edge balanced by the SL convertible’s slight luxury polish. Both are set up to be an absolute blast, and AMG's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system comes standard on all but the base turbo-four-powered SL 43. The 55 and 63 models have a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine generating between 469 and 577 horsepower, and there's a hybrid S E Performance variant with a whopping 805 hp.

GT 63 Isn't the Perfect Performance PHEV, But It's Close

Mercedes-Benz

2025 BMW M8 Competition

Price: $140,975

If you’re looking for a luxury vehicle capable of both comfortable grand touring and show-off speed and power on the track, the M8 is for you. Its xDrive all-wheel-drive system offers 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD modes, with the latter serving as a de facto drift mode. While the 617-hp, V-8-powered M8 Competition is more of an easy jack-of-all-trades than a master of either road or track (pun not intended), it’s still a great choice if you’re looking for flexibility.

It Sounds a Lot Better with a Titanium Exhaust

BMW

2025 Porsche 911

Base Price: $174,695 (Carrera 4 GTS) / $199,195 (Turbo) / $232,395 (Turbo S)

The Porsche 911 is so legendary it hardly needs an introduction. But we’ll give it one anyways: With a legacy of over six decades of excellence, the 911 is arguably the quintessential modern sports car. The new 2025 models continue to push the industry forward with balanced, dynamic handling, impressive power, and endless fun. They’ve also got newly available hybrid setups in certain models, with all-wheel-drive available in multiple variants and body styles. So far, the only AWD 911s we know about for 2025 are the hybrid Carrera 4 GTS (offered in coupe, targa, and convertible forms) and the massively powerful Turbo and Turbo S. But we expect more trims to trickle out through the course of the model year.

We Drive the 911 Hybrid

Porsche

2024 Lamborghini Huracán

Price: $283,467 (Sterrato) / $308,734 (EVO Spyder)

Don’t get us wrong—the Huracán’s all-wheel-drive system is incredible, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and happy to handle anything you throw at it. But it’s probably the last thing you’ll be thinking about while driving the car. Its 610-hp 5.2-liter V-10 provides sensational acceleration, and the flashy styling and roaring exhaust ensure that you'll capture the attention of anyone else on the road. Whether you’re turning heads in the EVO Spyder or thrashing off-road courses in the lifted Sterrato (pictured), the Huracán is the place to be if you want to forget about the practical capability of all-wheel-drive and focus on pure, stupid fun.

Watch the Sterrato's Hot Lap at PCOTY

Greg Pajo

