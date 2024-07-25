Best Luxury Subcompact SUVs for 2024 and 2025

The Manufacturers

Luxury SUVs don't have to be huge, hulking vehicles with massive grilles and V-8 engines. Nearly all of today's luxury automakers offer subcompact SUVs with smaller footprints and more affordable price tags. They all have four-cylinder engines, and some are offered as hybrids, plug-in hybrids, or EVs as well. These are our favorites among this crop of small, premium crossovers, ranked from best to worst.

2025 BMW X1

Price: $42,125

The BMW X1 is the subcompact luxury SUV that defines the meaning of small but mighty. It combines an extroverted design with plenty of technology inside, including a 10-inch digital instrument cluster next to a 10-inch infotainment screen. The available 312-horsepower M35i model makes this baby Beemer SUV seem like King Kong in a sea of capuchins.

M35i Is the Closest We Get to a BMW Hot Hatch

BMW

2025 BMW X2

Price: $43,625

The BMW X2 is less practical than its sibling, the X1, but it's more fun-loving with plenty of personality and style. Following the SUV coupe craze, the back end is sloped more dramatically. This limits the cargo area and rear visibility, but maybe you're into its more distinctive look. It has the same 228-hp xDrive28i and 312-hp M35i versions as the X1.

See the X2's More Dramatic Roofline

BMW

2025 Volvo XC40

Price: $41,945

The Volvo XC40 is a diminutive SUV with plenty of presence. Premium interior materials and distinctive Swedish style give the XC40 an airy feeling in the cabin. The B4 and B5 versions have mild-hybrid engines, and there's also an electric version called the EX40 (previously called XC40 Recharge) that is offered with either rear-wheel-drive single-motor or all-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrains.

We Drive the XC40 and C40 Recharge EVs

Volvo

2025 Mini Countryman

Base Price: $39,895

Cut from the same cloth as the BMW X1, the third-generation Mini Countryman is more playfully styled and technology-forward than its sibling. With a bigger overall footprint and more space inside, the Countryman has grown up compared to preceding generations of the not-so-Mini SUV. Powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder, the JCW trim boosts power levels to 312 hp, but a respectable 295 lb-ft of torque is present across the gas-powered lineup (there's also an electric version). Characterized by sharp steering, torquey power delivery, and a fresh-looking interior, the Mini Countryman is now better than ever.

Why Bigger Is Better for the 2025 Countryman

Emmet White

2025 Audi Q3

Price: $38,695

The Audi Q3 is the smallest of the Audi SUV family, but it packs in plenty of modern technology features. It looks like a younger sibling to the Q4 e-tron and Q5 models and comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine. Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system comes as standard equipment across the board.

Audi

2025 Lexus NX

Price: $41,675

The Lexus NX proves to have a trim level for everyone. Available with hybrid, plug-in-hybrid, and traditional gasoline powertrains, it offers customers a choice between fuel efficiency and performance. With its sleek and modern design and Lexus’ reputation for comfort, the NX represents good luxury value for the money.

Review: Why the NX Has Broad Appeal



Brian Silvestro

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

Price: $46,950



The GLB has big-time luxury in a small SUV. Spacious for both passengers and cargo, it offers a surprising option that's not found in other entry-level luxury SUVs: a very tight third row of seats. The GLB 250 has a 228-horsepower turbo-four, and a mild-hybrid powertrain is new for 2024. There's also an electric version called the EQB.

Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35

Price: $61,250

More room and more zoom for the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35. Compared with the non-AMG GLB, the engine is upgraded to provide 302 hp and an impressive 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds. The AMG Speedshift transmission claims to provide even quicker shifts, and it has rev-matching capabilities. The ultra-modern cockpit and wide digital displays are easy to read, easy to understand, and easy on the eyes.

Review: The GLB 35 Is a Hot Hatch that Got Married and Had Kids

Mercedes-AMG

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Price: $44,150

The Mercedes-Benz GLA-class is the smallest in the Mercedes SUV lineup. Despite its size, the GLA provides big-time interior comfort and refinement. In base GLA 250 form, it has a 228-hp turbo-four, and 4Matic all-wheel drive is an option. The GLA lineup was refreshed for 2024 with updated styling and new features, including a mild-hybrid system meant to improve fuel economy.

Mercedes-Benz

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

Price: $59,200

Pumping out a powerful 302 horsepower from its turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the AMG version of the GLA is a fast and nimble luxury SUV. Its stiff ride means it's not the perfect commuter SUV, but if powering through 0-60 in just 5.0 seconds is your thing, then please proceed.



Review: The AMG GLA 35 Is Confusing and Compelling

Mercedes-AMG

2025 Cadillac XT4

Price: $41,990

The Cadillac XT4 is a luxury compact crossover SUV with a bold design, an upscale interior, and a pleasant enough driving experience. While it's not as sporty as some rivals, it has a bit more space inside and is available with a wide range of tech and safety features. A turbo-four is the only engine choice, and front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive optional.

Cadillac

