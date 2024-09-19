Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Blackout Cadillac CTS Flees From Arkansas Trooper

Some people believe the best way to successfully run from police is to black out, shutting off all their vehicle’s lights. That’s the strategy this Cadillac CTS driver takes in a dramatic dashcam video from Arkansas State Police. While he does some things right or well, he also has a big deficiency working against his slipping away into the darkness of night.

What started things was the trooper clocking the Caddie going 20 mph over the limit in a construction zone. Remember, fines are doubled in that case, so this person though rather than face that it was better to run.

At first, the CTS pulls over in front of another vehicle, trying to hide from the trooper. Once the suspect realizes he’s been spotted, he tries hiding again by blacking out. At least this one has a dark vehicle, unlike the blackout chases we’ve featured with white cars.

The guy takes off, pushing the Cadillac to 130 mph, barreling past other cars in the construction zone. It’s a dangerous situation since those other drivers might not see his blacked out ride flying up the road, and with only two lanes of travel there isn’t a lot of room for error.

As the highway opens to three lanes briefly, the suspect capitalizes on the extra room and puts some distance between him and the trooper. But as he keeps pushing to widen his lead, the guy crashes into the median cables while passing a slower vehicle. And that’s his big deficiency that ultimately leads to his undoing.

Ultimately, this guy said he ran because he had a previous DUI and no driver’s license. Instead of just pulling over and dealing with those consequences, he ran and got hit with several felonies. The minors in his Caddie wanted to get out, so among those were two felony false imprisonment charges.

When a cop turns on his lights, just pull over.

Image via Police Pursuits/YouTube

