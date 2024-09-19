Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Watch A Speeding Deputy’s Cruiser Take Out Several Cars

Serving and protecting are supposed to be the duties of law enforcement, but sometimes those get short circuited by other factors. That’s apparent in dramatic surveillance footage at a gas station in North Carolina as a sheriff’s deputy seemingly loses control of his speeding cruiser, plowing into several vehicles outside.

In footage shared by Queen City News, we see from multiple angles the crash play out. One deputy speeds by in his cruiser, with no lights or sirens active, without incident. Then a second one comes along, veering off the road and straight into the gas station parking lot.

One of the vehicles the deputy hits is a pickup truck a man who just left the convenience store is about to get inside. Luckily, he’s on the passenger side as the cruiser strikes the driver’s side, spinning the truck in just such a way that the man isn’t hit.

He then T-bones a parked car which slams into another vehicle. It’s a violent wreck which has shocked many.

But another angle of the crash shows why the deputy veered off the road. He wasn’t distracted, didn’t fall asleep, and wasn’t suffering a medical episode. Instead, we see a pickup truck turns left right in front of the deputy’s cruiser from a side street.

In a split-second decision, the deputy steered left, avoiding a collision with the truck and instead speeding through the gas station parking lot. Was it the right decision? You tell us.

At least in this case it worked out. The one man narrowly missed being hit and it looks like the other two vehicles were empty. But we’ve seen people swerve to miss a collision, causing a much worse accident, so the deputy is lucky that didn’t happen.

Image via Queen City News/YouTube

