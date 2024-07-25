Read the full story on Backfire News

Camaro Rides The Wall In Spectator Race Crash

Spectator races can always be an interesting proposition. Not only do you get a variety of street-legal cars on the track, you get to see all kinds of skill levels from the drivers. Some obviously have experience and others are skittish, but this Camaro driver exudes overconfidence, ultimately paying the price for his brashness.

In a brief, 15-second video clip shared to YouTube by Backroads Streetcars, we see a Chevy Camaro and Mazda Miata neck and neck on a track as they head down a straightaway. The muscle car accelerates, the V8 roaring, pulling away from the little four-cylinder roadster.

It’s an impressive display, but the Chevy driver goes a little too hard coming into the turn. You can hear the tires squeal as the driver likely panics, hits the breaks, and yanks on the steering wheel. The vehicle doesn’t respond as understeer takes over.

That’s when the craziest thing happens and the Camaro flips sideways, briefly driving on the retaining wall and safety fence before it skids to a stop on the driver’s side. Yeah, that’s going to leave a mark.

This is why if you’re not familiar with your vehicle, the track, racing in general, or especially all three, you really should take it easy in this kind of situation. We bet the Miata negotiated the turn just fine.

What’s really awful about this crash is the driver’s insurance might not cover any of the damage. A lot of people don’t realize their insurance policy won’t kick in if they crash while on a track for any purpose. With some policies you can buy track insurance, but some carriers don’t even offer that, meaning you have to buy a separate policy just for racing.

Hopefully this guy does have insurance coverage for the crash, because we bet the Camaro is totaled. If he’s still making payments on it, that could really make the bank unhappy and leave him in a whole heap of trouble.

Images via Backroads Streetcars