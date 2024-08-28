Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Classic Camaro Z/28 Crushed By Box Truck

Whenever someone takes their classic car to a meet, there’s always risk involved. After all, someone in a modern ride might run a red light and smash into it or there’s the possibility an opportunistic crook will steal the vehicle. But a classic Chevy Camaro Z/28 suffered a more unexpected fate, getting crushed by a box truck.

Check out a Ford Model A meet filmed back in 1958.

The muscle car was parked just before a closed section of road in downtown Oshawa, Ontario as part of the Kars on King event held on August 23 when the incident occurred. A photo shard with Insauga.com by a person attending the meet shows damage down the driver’s side, especially the rear quarter panel where the damage is severe.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the photo you can also see the Camaro was parked on the side of the road. It’s clear the box truck driver didn’t understand how close he was to it, running into the classic with the side of the larger vehicle before stopping while still rubbing against it.

We can only imagine the sheer panic and dread the box truck driver felt. If only he had exercised more caution or perhaps taken a different route. But what’s been done can’t be undone, only fixed.

As Insauga.com reports, attendees were split on who to blame for the accident. While some believe the box truck driver holds the majority of the fault, others believe the city didn’t plan for the event properly.

That’s understandable if there wasn’t enough room for vehicles to be driving down the street. Police and signs should have been present to redirect through traffic, avoiding incidents like this. But the report mentions something about cones the driver was trying to avoid, so we’re guessing those were out to direct drivers but didn’t work in this case.

Ultimately, we’re sure insurance will cover the damages, which look fixable but will set someone back a fair amount.

Image via That Little Grey Car/Insauga.com

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.