Compilation: Legendary Mopars

Here are some of the coolest Mopar cars to ever come out of the golden era of muscle car mania.

Mopar is a company that could be considered responsible for some of the most iconic muscle cars within the automotive community today. Vehicles such as the 426 Hemi ‘Cuda, Dodge Charger, Challenger, and Plymouth Roadrunner are some of the most instantly recognizable names within car culture. However, we would wager that most people have never stopped to ask themselves why this is. Even though there has been a recent second coming of automotive Jesus in the muscle car world, these cars are still even more iconic than most modern performance vehicles. So the question remains, why are these cars so damn popular?

The answer to that is simple, they were innovators of their time and made a name for themselves in the automotive world for being the mothers and fathers of the beautiful modern pony cars we all know and love today. The best way to see this for yourself is, of course, by looking at one of these cars and analyzing what made them so great. An excellent example of that innovation is one 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona coated in a stunning deep red paint. This car features a 426 Hemi V8 engine which was the top of the line in performance. On top of that, the vehicle was purpose-built for NASCAR, which meant that the general public could essentially buy their way into a ridiculously high-performing race car from the golden age of American muscle.

“Cudas and Challenger were also a smart option at the time as they were considered the flagship pony cars of the Mopar lineup. Dodge and Plymouth were looking to compete with the Mustang and, in doing so, created two of the most iconic cars ever to see the America Domestic Market. One of the best examples of these cars is one collection that features a ‘Cuda and Challenger, which are clones crafted by the couple who owns them. This duo has been deemed “the match made in Detroit,” and each car aims to reflect the personality of its respective owner. These stories are what have fueled the love for these incredible Mopar machines and will continue to do so for decades to come.

