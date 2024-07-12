Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Cop Wrecks Out Trying To Catch C6 Corvette

Most modern Corvettes can give cops real headaches in a chase. That’s especially true if the driver knows what he’s doing, like this suspect in a C6 Corvette who takes off on an officer trying to pull him over.

The officer spots the Corvette speeding going the opposite direction on a rural highway. After flipping around, he has to drive hard to catch up to the suspect. As they’re both on a transition ramp from one highway to another, the officer turns on his lights and that’s when the C6 Corvette nails it.

Not too long after, we hear the officer call out the pursuit speed has hit 135 mph and it seems to be climbing. Even though the sports car pulls away easily, some traffic helps the officer keep from getting gapped too much.

The chase enters a construction zone with all traffic diverted into the left lane as those infamous orange barrels indicate the right lane is closed. While the suspect slows down at first, as the cop pulls up behind him he jerks on the C6’s steering wheel, cutting around an orange barrel like he’s on a rodeo horse.

But when the cop tries to do the same, well it shows how less agile his cruiser is in comparison to the American sports car. He sideswipes one orange barrel, panics, swerves back into the left lane, almost rear-ends another vehicle, swerves into the right lane, plows straight into an orange barrel, then goes sideways right into the SUV he almost rear-ended.

We’re going to go out on a limb here and guess this department doesn’t do a lot of training in high-speed pursuits. When you’re chasing a suspect at over 100 mph a lot can go wrong in the blink of an eye, putting not only officers at risk but members of the public as well.

