Delivery Van Backs Up Over Porsche 911 in France, Claiming It Wasn't Visible in Mirrors

In a scene straight out of a nightmare for car enthusiasts, a delivery van in Anzy-le-Duc, France, managed to back up over a Porsche 911, claiming the sports car wasn't visible in the van’s mirrors. The incident, captured in a series of shocking photos and shared on the popular social media page Supercar Fails, has ignited a heated debate online, with some arguing that it was the Porsche's fault.

The pictures show the van precariously perched on top of the Porsche, its rear wheels almost reaching the car's windshield. The damage to the Porsche is extensive, with the hood and front end of the luxury vehicle crushed under the weight of the van.

The driver of the van reportedly claimed that they didn’t see the Porsche in their mirrors as they backed up. This has led to speculation that the low profile of the Porsche 911 may have contributed to the van driver’s inability to see it, despite the supercar’s bold presence on the road.

However, not everyone is convinced that the van driver is entirely to blame. In the comments section of the Supercar Fails post, some users argue that the Porsche driver may have been following the van too closely or may have pulled up behind it after it had already started reversing. Others believe that the van driver should have been more cautious, especially when operating a large vehicle in close proximity to other cars.

The debate highlights the challenges of navigating in tight spaces, especially with vehicles that have limited rear visibility. It also underscores the importance of using caution and being aware of your surroundings, regardless of the type of vehicle you're driving.

For now, the internet remains divided on who is truly at fault, but one thing is certain: the owner of the Porsche 911 is likely facing a hefty repair bill, and this incident will serve as a cautionary tale for drivers everywhere.

