Famous Soccer Player’s Crashed Ferrari At Center Of Legal Battle

Buying a car online, especially when it’s on the other side of the world, can be risky business. While looking at a vehicle in person is never a complete guarantee you’ll catch a detail that’s off, one man in Australia relied on a UK dealer’s description of a Ferrari 360 Spider being in “excellent” condition, only to find out it had been previously totaled by its famous owner.

The thing is lying about something like that will sooner or later catch up with a car dealer, as was the case here. After buying the car and having it shipped Down Under, the new owner immediately realized the Ferrari was in a “state of disrepair” says The Telegraph.

Since the 360 Spider was owned by famous soccer player (or footballer as they say in the UK) Ian Wright, it wasn’t too hard for the new owner to find news stories about the head-on crash into a tree it was involved in back in July 2004.

But the wheels of justice often turn slowly, even if they are crushing, so this case has been in UK courts for five years now. But a recent court ruling in favor of the purchaser of the damaged Ferrari means the man should receive financial compensation from the car dealer.

According to the report, while the Ferrari 360 Spider had been repaired, it wasn’t done so to perfection. Allegedly, the frunk lid didn’t fit quite right because of structural damage, so someone installed washers on one of the hinges to compensate.

Other signs included a crack inside one of the headlight housings, the paint showed big flaws, and even the underside of the convertible top was damaged. We feel like those are the sorts of things one would catch when looking at a car in person, at least most of them.

That’s the risk with buying something while going off just online photos and the reality is a legal battle could last for years.

Image via The Telegraph/Champion News

