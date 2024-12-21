Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Ferrari Driver and Passenger Unharmed After Dramatic Crash in Australia

In a startling incident that could have ended tragically, the driver of a luxury Ferrari and his passenger walked away unscathed after their car flipped onto its roof along Orrong Road in Carlisle, approximately 8km from Perth's central business district. The crash occurred just after 1 PM on Saturday, drawing swift response from local police and emergency services.

The yellow Ferrari, identified as an SF90 Stradale, suffered extensive damage in the accident. Despite the severity of the crash, which left the high-performance vehicle upside down and obstructing a lane of traffic, both occupants emerged without injuries. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a top-tier model from the famed Italian automaker, with prices ranging from $520,000 to $995,000.

Image Via Reddit User NEXIVR

Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the intersection of Orrong Road and Wright Street, where the Ferrari came to rest on its roof. The impact of the crash significantly damaged the car's roof and one of its sides, underscoring the violence of the incident. Yet, in a stroke of remarkable luck, both the driver and his passenger, men in their 30s, were able to exit the vehicle without any harm.

Paramedics arrived promptly but were stood down shortly after as it became clear that no medical attention was needed. The presence of the flipped Ferrari caused significant traffic disruption, with vehicles backing up along Orrong Road. A tow truck was dispatched to the scene to remove the wreckage and clear the road.

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear. Authorities have not released specific details about the factors that led to the Ferrari overturning, and investigations are likely ongoing.

This incident highlights the inherent risks of driving high-performance vehicles like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which, despite their advanced safety features, can still be involved in serious accidents. The fact that the driver and passenger escaped unharmed is a testament to both their good fortune and the car's robust safety design.

For now, the luxurious yet battered Ferrari has been towed away, but the image of it lying inverted on a busy Perth road will linger as a stark reminder of the thin line between a thrilling drive and a potential disaster.

