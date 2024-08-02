Read the full story on Backfire News

Firetruck Falls Off Texas Interstate And Onto Railroad Tracks Below

A Dallas Fire Department firetruck was responding to an apartment fire early one morning recently when it fell off the interstate, landing on railroad tracks about 35 feet below. Four firefighters were injured in the crash, although thankfully nobody was killed.

Investigators believe the cause of the accident was likely that the firetruck hydroplaned on the wet roadway, sending it into the barrier on the shoulder, which gave way under the massive weight of the vehicle, reports WFAA.

Ironically, those who were on their way to rescue others in need suddenly were in need of rescue themselves. This sort of thing happens from time to time, a stark reminder that none of us are immune entirely to crashes.

We’ve seen firetrucks crash before, including into a house, and it’s always a shocking turn of events. Even if the drivers are well-trained and careful in operating the heavy machines, accidents do unfortunately happen.

Out of the four firefighters who were injured in the crash, three were released from the hospital after being treated. However, a fourth was transferred to intensive care, so his injuries sound much worse. And it’s no wonder since he was riding in the front passenger seat, which from images of the wreckage looks like that corner of the firetruck hit the ground first.

The dashboard was pushed in, trapping the front seat passenger, a lieutenant. That meant other firefighters had to arrive on the scene and extricate their superior. We can’t imagine what emotional toll that might have taken.

Speaking of tolls, the crash reportedly did significant damage to the rail line. Authorities said they’re unsure when it would be up and running again, impacting those who use light rail for commuting to and from work in the central business district of the city.

Image via WFAA/YouTube