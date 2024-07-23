Read the full story on Backfire News

Fleeing Motorcyclist Rear Ends Car At 135 MPH

We don’t care how tough of a guy you are, wrecking out at 135 mph even wearing plenty of protective gear is painful for a motorcycle rider. But this guy running from an Arkansas State Police trooper was wearing only a helmet, T-shirt, pants, and sneakers as he pushed past 150 mph and finally wrecked out going 135 mph.

So many guys how buy sport bikes think they can just smoke any cop. We’ve seen them act like no muscle car or supercar can keep up with them. The thing is that’s not true, especially as the mph climb and the rider lacks experience.

In the dashcam footage, after the trooper catches up and turns on his lights and sirens, the rider twists the throttle and pulls ahead. He probably is thinking he’s going to smoke the trooper no problem, but ASP trains them well.

The trooper was able to get through traffic safely as the suspect lane split at over 130 mph, a truly dangerous move. He can’t pull far enough ahead for the trooper to lose visual contact, and so the pursuit continues.

That means as the suspect exits the highway the trooper stays right on him, closing the gap. But the motorcyclist gets back on going the opposite direction, once again pulling ahead. Still, he can’t quite shake his pursuer.

A funny thing happens not too long after – the trooper catches all the way up. Both vehicles are traveling at over 140 mph and it’s like the sport bike just doesn’t have that much left to give while the ASP cruiser does.

Facing the possibility of serious trouble, the rider makes a late exit from the highway, cutting over the grass on the gore point, but the trooper isn’t fooled one bit. As they both exit, the trooper tries forcing the rider off the road several times as they keep doing U-turns in a crazy dance.

The suspect is able to outmaneuver the trooper and he takes off down the road, twisting the throttle and working through the gears quickly. But in his haste he seems to not see a car, slamming right into the back of it at 135 mph.

Since he didn’t dress for that slide, there’s no doubt the guy is feeling it as he lays on the road and writhes in pain. Don’t run from police and don’t ride at these speeds on public roads.

Image via LRHNCash/YouTube