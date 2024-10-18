Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Fleeing Scat Pack Hits A School Bus Carrying Kids

Unfortunately, Dodge Charger drivers have a bad reputation thanks to guys like this Scat Pack suspect who runs from a Georgia trooper only to slam into a school bus full of kids. Why it’s so hard for Charger drivers to just pull over when a cop turns on his lights is just beyond us, but it does seem to be quite the problem.

Suspect in a Scat Pack drops the hammer to lose Georgia troopers.

Obviously, this suspect knew he was in trouble. The guy was going 84 in a 45 mph zone, so he was getting a ticket, if not a pair of shiny new bracelets. But by running, he guaranteed those bracelets and at least one felony, perhaps adding another and a trip to the hospital. Not smart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since he’s traveling in the opposite direction on a two-lane road, the Dodge driver just pushes on that accelerator, trying to put distance between him and the trooper he knows is turning around to get him.

At first the trooper calls the Scat Pack a Hellcat. Then as he starts catching up to it he calls it a Mustang. Yet again we have evidence cops are often really bad at identifying cars.

In the meantime, our suspect speeds around cars at least trying to obey the speed limit and in general acts like every stereotypical Charger owner. Sure, his Scat Pack is fast, but he can barely keep it under control through the curves.

The guy also apparently can’t see a giant yellow school bus stopped with its lights flashing. He thankfully veers to the right at the last second, clipping the corner of the monstrous vehicle, crumping part of the bumper and creasing the body slightly, before launching the muscle car off the road.

Of course, for the kids this is the most exciting thing they’ve ever seen as the trooper draws his sidearm and orders the suspect to exit the mangled Dodge. We wonder how many kids that day decided they wanted to become a cop. We also wonder how many decided they want to buy a Charger.

Image via State Boyzzz/YouTube

Story continues

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.