Florida Man Punches Guy For Saying His Challenger Is Nice

Dashcam footage shows a Florida man punch another driver after receiving a compliment on his Dodge Challenger. It’s an odd way to thank someone for saying something nice, but Florida is a weird place and we’ve come to expect extraordinary things from it.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office shared the dashcam footage on social media to help bring the suspect, 53-year-old John Sturgeon, in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The effort must have been effective because the law enforcement agency provided an update later, saying Sturgeon turned himself in.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident in question happened on the evening of September 1. The victim said he was waving at Sturgeon while saying something about how much he liked the Dodge Challenger when the suspect stopped in the middle of the road before a stop sign.

Sturgeon then marched from his Mopar to the victim’s car, grabbed the man’s hands, then punched the guy in the face. You can hear the victim reply he was just saying how much he liked Sturgeon’s Challenger.

Is this the way people in Florida react when you tell them you like their ride? Or is this just one guy who has some sort of a rage control issue spinning out of control? Given the physique of the suspect, we expect some to say this was a roid rage incident, but there’s no way of confirming or denying that accusation.

Instead, we’re just left perplexed about why Sturgeon reacted the way he did. Maybe he thought the guy was saying “nice car” in a mocking way? Maybe the victim made a rude gesture and we don’t have that on video?

This case is now in the justice system, so Sturgeon is either going to cut a deal with a prosecutor or have his day in court. Just nobody tell him they like his Dodge!

Image via Polk County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

