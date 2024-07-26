Ford Lowers Prices for Mustang Mach-E Rally

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Ford's 2024 Mustang Mach-E sees price adjustments with increases for some trims and a $1,000 cut for the Rally model.

Ford has announced new pricing for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E lineup, with adjustments that include both increases and decreases. While the entry-level Select model remains at its previous price of $39,995, the GT variant now costs $1,000 more, bringing its MSRP to $54,995. Interestingly, the top-tier Rally model sees a price cut of $1,000, reducing its price to $58,995.

Ford's decision to revise the pricing comes just months after the company had already slashed prices for its popular electric SUV. According to a dealer memo reported by CarsDirect, the changes reflect a strategic move to balance value and appeal across different trims of the Mach-E.

The entry-level Select model, which offers a range of 250 miles, retains its $39,995 price tag. However, customers seeking a longer range will find that the Extended Range (ER) variant now carries a $1,000 premium over its previous price. The Select ER model, now featuring standard all-wheel drive and a 91 kWh battery, can achieve 300 miles of range.

The Premium trim, available with both Standard Range and Extended Range battery packs, is now priced at $43,995 for the rear-wheel-drive version. When upgraded to all-wheel drive and the ER battery pack, the Premium model's price increases to $46,995, narrowing the gap with the GT trim.

Despite the increases, the pricing adjustments have not compromised the Mach-E's value for money. The range-topping Mach-E Rally, now $1,000 cheaper, includes all-wheel drive and the ER battery pack as standard. However, its range is slightly reduced to 265 miles. Additionally, Ford has raised the delivery fee by $100, making it $1,995.

The demand for electric vehicles has been fluctuating, but the Mustang Mach-E continues to perform well. In the second quarter of 2024, Ford sold 12,645 units, marking a 46.5% increase compared to the same period last year. So far, the company has sold 22,234 units in 2024. The pricing adjustments, coupled with discounts and financing deals, aim to maintain this momentum.

Ford has also introduced enticing offers to attract potential buyers. Earlier this month, the company offered 0% interest for 60 months and a $10,000 discount for Tesla drivers to lure them away from their Model Ys and Model 3s. Additionally, there are appealing lease deals for the Mach-E. The Select trim is available for $388 per month over a two-year lease with a 10,500-mile annual cap, requiring an upfront payment of $4,587. The Premium trim has a lower monthly payment of $365 with $4,964 due at signing.

These strategic pricing adjustments and promotions reflect Ford's efforts to stay competitive in the electric vehicle market while ensuring the Mustang Mach-E remains an attractive option for a broad range of customers.

