Ford Model A Hit By Hyundai, Takes It Like A Champ

The old saying “they don’t build them like they used to” has been proven correct once again. A Ford Model A and a Hyundai Santa Fe collided in an accident, with the classic car and its driver faring far better.

The crash happened in McCracken County, Kentucky on April 27 with deputies responding to the accident aftermath. When they arrived, they found a 74-year-old man who was driving the Ford to be uninjured. Unfortunately, two women who were in the Hyundai had to be taken to the hospital.

You can see in photos shared by McCracken County Sheriff’s Office the Model A took some damage on its passenger-side front fender and that was all. We wonder if it was even knocked out of alignment. Despite was some people believe, old cars are tough as nails.