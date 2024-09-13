Former 'Top Gear' host drove the Cybertruck for the first time. He says it's 'ballsy,' but he wouldn't want to own one.

Former "Top Gear" presenter James May. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Former "Top Gear" host James May took a Cybertruck for a spin.

The presenter praised the vehicle as "very ballsy," but said he wouldn't want to own one.

Instead, he asked Elon Musk to build a smaller car in the same style as the Cybertruck.

Former "Top Gear" presenter James May shared his verdict on the Cybertruck in a video on YouTube that has racked up nearly two million views in two days.

The British TV presenter, who rose to fame presenting both the legendary motoring show and Amazon's "The Grand Tour" with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, was impressed by Tesla's distinctive pickup's boldness but said he wouldn't want to own one.

May said that in most respects, the Cybertruck was "just like an electric car, and specifically a Tesla," but its distinctive looks set it apart.

He ultimately decided he liked the Cybertruck's highly unusual design, describing it as having a "happy face" but said it was "a festival of fingerprints" — noting the vehicle's well-documented tendency to pick up smudges and handprints.

He did, however, criticize the Cybertruck's front pillars, which he said were "very badly positioned" and risked obscuring the driver's view of the road.

Ultimately, May concluded that the Cybertruck was not for him, due to the vehicle's enormous size and his "slight aversion to pickup trucks."

However, he admitted he still admired the futuristic pickup — and had a request for Tesla's billionaire CEO, Elon Musk.

"I think the Cybertruck is actually very ballsy, and quite humorous. But, I'm quite glad it exists," he said.

He continued: "If I could make an appeal to Elon Musk: 'Could you make something about the size of a Model Y … but styled like this? I'd go for that.'"

The Cybertruck has had a difficult rollout since it launched last year, with Tesla having to recall the vehicle several times due to faults and defects.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment, sent outside normal working hours.

