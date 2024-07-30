Free OTA Update Fixes 1.8 Million Teslas with Hood-Latch Problem

Marc Urbano - Car and Driver

Over 1.8 million Tesla models are part of a recall over faulty software that might not detect an unlatched hood, which could then possibly fly open.

The recall affects certain Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Ys from the 2020 to 2024 model years.

Tesla says the issue can be fixed via an over-the-air software update that's free.

On certain Tesla models, there's a chance that a software issue might prevent the vehicle from detecting a hood that's not fully latched. The worst-case scenario is that the hood flies open while the car is driving down the road and obstructs the view ahead. And if you can't see the road, the odds of getting in a crash obviously increase.

This defect is pretty widespread too, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reporting that 1,849,638 Tesla models could be affected. The list of recalled Teslas include the Model S (2021 to 2024 model years), the Model 3 (2021 to '24), the Model X (2021 to '24), and the Model Y (2020 to '24). The Cybertruck was not included in the recall.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

While the amount of Tesla models affected by the recall is in the millions, the good news is that none of them have to be taken in for physical service. Instead, Tesla says the faulty hood-latch-detection software can be fixed with a free over-the-air update that the automaker has released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners will be notified with a letter in the mail by September 22, 2024. They can also contact Tesla customers service or the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline.

You Might Also Like