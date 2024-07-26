A Fully Loaded 2025 BMW M5 Sedan Will Set You Back $141,375

BMW

Every generation of the BMW M5 gets faster (in most situations), more powerful, and more expensive. The configurator went live on Friday for the newest generation of the super sedan and we've spec'd one out to the max. Checking every box available indicates that you'll pay just over $141,000 for a truly loaded M5 sedan. Here's what that cash gets you.

In its base form, the M5 is clearly no slouch. It makes 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque thanks to its plug-in hybrid drivetrain with a 14.8-kWh battery pack and a twin-turbocharged V-8. Of course, it needs that power since it also weighs more than a Ford F-150. Nevertheless, people are going to buy it and if they tick every box in BMW's configurator here's what they'll end up with.

The German automaker offers just one color, Alpine White, as a no-cost option. Every other paint color, of which there are only nine, costs at least $650. Our choice was the priciest, Frozen Deep Grey for $1,950, which BMW says might be available in a very limited quantity. It'll hold its value well, that's what we hear in that statement. Three wheel packages are on offer and all are free so we picked the Bicolor 952M wheels.

BMW

Next is interior options where we ticked the box for Red/Black Merino Leather and added $200 worth of Dark Oak trim in High Gloss. BMW also offers "Additional Packages" of which we bought each. That's $1,700 for the Driving Assistance Professional Package, $3,100 for the Carbon Package, and $1,850 for the Executive Package. So now that we've got things like lane-keep assist, carbon fiber mirror caps, and massaging seats, let's move on.

BMW

BMW also offers a $900 M Drive Professional option which adds a drift analyzer and additional traction control settings. We added carbon ceramic brakes for $8,500 (the most expensive option in the bunch). Finally, we ticked the box for the M Driver's Package which increases top speed to over 185 mph. It also comes with some track driving training at one of BMW's performance centers.

BMW

In all, we're looking at an MSRP of $141,375. Whether or not you can find a dealer willing to sell it to you for that price is perhaps another story. And of course, that's for the sedan. We'll have to wait a bit longer for official info on the upcoming M5 Touring.

