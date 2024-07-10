GAA Classic Cars Auction Offers Iconic Ford Mustangs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

An unmissable opportunity.

Car enthusiasts and collectors, mark your calendars for an extraordinary event! The GAA Classic Cars Auction is gearing up to present a stunning collection of classic Ford Mustangs. Renowned for their timeless design and powerful performance, these Mustangs represent the pinnacle of American automotive history. From the iconic 1965 models to the roaring muscle of the 1970s, this auction promises to be a haven for those who appreciate the legacy and allure of these classic cars.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, the GAA Classic Cars Auction offers a unique chance to own a piece of automotive heritage. Each Mustang in the lineup has been meticulously maintained and showcases the craftsmanship and innovation that Ford is celebrated for. Don’t miss this opportunity to bid on some of the finest examples of these legendary vehicles, and perhaps drive home in a car that embodies the spirit of the open road and the thrill of the American muscle car era.

1965 Ford Mustang K-Code

Experience the pinnacle of American muscle with this 1965 Ford Mustang K-Code, featuring a numbers-matching high-performance 289 engine with factory VIN stamping. This AACA National 1st Prize winner has undergone a meticulous rotisserie restoration by Performance Motors in Hanover, PA, ensuring it stands out in both beauty and performance. Equipped with a Top Loader 4-speed transmission, Pony Interior with Center Console, Rally Pack Gauges, and original Car-Lite glass throughout, this Mustang exudes authenticity and classic charm. Finished in stunning Vintage Burgundy Clear Coat paint and complemented by a Parchment interior, it's an exquisite example of automotive history ready to hit the road. See it here.

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Discover the epitome of classic American muscle with this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, a highly documented gem. This exceptional vehicle boasts four-time Mustang Club of America Gold Concours and SAAC Gold Awards, showcasing its unparalleled quality and authenticity. Featuring original body panels and Car-Lite glass, including the original windshield, this Mustang remains true to its heritage.

The numbers-matching engine and transmission were expertly built by NASCAR engine builder John Callis. With less than 3% featuring the W Code 4.30 Gear Detroit Locker Differential and being the only one ordered with a radio delete, this Boss 302 is truly unique. Restored with original and NOS parts, and accompanied by an Elite Marti Report, factory invoice, and photo documentation, this Mustang is a collector's dream, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. See it here.

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Experience the allure of a true American classic with this 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, boasting only 2,600 actual miles. Under the hood lies the powerful 428 Super Cobra Jet engine, complemented by a Ram Air Shaker Hood and a Drag Pack. Paired with a 4-speed manual transmission and a 4:30 Traction-Lok rear axle, this Mustang is engineered for performance.

This Mach 1 features its original Acapulco Blue paint, black-out hood treatment, and factory chrome wheels wrapped in Polyglas tires. The original black knit/vinyl interior remains in pristine condition. With power front disc brakes, the original build sheet, and a Marti Report, this Mach 1 is a well-documented and preserved example of Ford's muscle car legacy. See it here.

