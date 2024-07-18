Honda Integra Type R Races G80 BMW M3

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The tuned imports showdown.

At Santa Pod Raceway in the United Kingdom, an exhilarating showdown unfolded between two heavily modified performance machines: a fourth-gen Honda Integra Type R and a G80 BMW M3 Competition. Both cars, tuned to the extreme, demonstrated jaw-dropping speed and power in a series of drag races.

The Honda Integra Type R, a 2002 model owned by Jamie from Officially Gassed, has been transformed into a beastly drag racer. Originally equipped with a 217-horsepower K-series engine, this Integra now boasts over 900 horsepower at the wheels, thanks to extensive modifications including drag radials, beadlock wheels, carbon seats, a sequential transmission, and a fuel cell. Running on E112 ethanol race fuel and with 40 psi of boost, this car delivers a staggering 1,030 horsepower at the crank.

On the other side of the track, the BMW M3 Competition, owned by Rhys Herd of R44 Performance, stands ready to compete. This G80 model, equipped with xDrive, has been extensively tuned to produce approximately 1,000 horsepower at the crank, or around 900 horsepower at the wheels. Modifications include hybridturbochargers, new internals, extra cooling, and drag radials mounted on Vossen wheels. Weighing in at around 3,800 pounds (1,724 kilograms), the BMW is significantly heavier than Jamie's 2,770-pound (1,256-kilogram) Integra.

The drag races between these two titans were nothing short of spectacular. In the first run, Rhys's BMW M3 clocked a quarter-mile time of 10.296 seconds at 141.66 miles per hour (228 kilometers per hour). He improved in the second race, posting a time of 9.571 seconds at 143.52 miles per hour (231 kilometers per hour). However, Jamie's Integra Type R proved to be the quicker car, blasting through the quarter-mile in an astonishing 9.285 seconds at 154.75 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour) on its first attempt.

Despite the Honda's superior straight-line speed, the BMW M3 had the advantage in reaction time, showcasing Rhys's impressive driving skills. This thrilling encounter highlighted the raw power and engineering prowess behind both vehicles. While the BMW M3 represents modern automotive technology with its advanced drivetrain and electronic aids, the Honda Integra Type R embodies a purer, more visceral driving experience.

As both manufacturers continue to evolve, the BMW M3 is set to receive more power for the 2025 model year, with an all-electric version expected by 2027. Honda, on the other hand, has brought the Integra nameplate back with models like the Civic Type R-twinned Integra Type S, pushing out 320 horsepower.

For enthusiasts, these races serve as a reminder of the incredible potential that lies within these iconic cars, making them legends on and off the track.

