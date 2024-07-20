Honda reveals stunning new concept for Class 8 semi truck: 'Honda has started to accelerate'

The electrification revolution has become an electrification race. With the unveiling of the hydrogen-powered Class 8 semitruck, Honda has entered the competition.

Enhancements in electric vehicles are changing how we get around. From new EVs with smart batteries that can transform into e-bikes, mopeds, or motorcycles to the development of metal-air battery technology, there's a lot happening in the EV space.

Now, Honda has unveiled the hydrogen semitruck concept, which debuted at the annual Advanced Clean Transportation Expo earlier this year in Las Vegas, as Electrek explained. Focused on expanding its sustainable transportation fleet to become more economical, the company designed the concept to apply to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The Class 8 semitruck concept comes at an exciting time, as "Honda has started to accelerate" into electrification since Toshihiro Mibe became CEO in April 2021, per the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The international company has expressed interest in setting a hydrogen strategy that would include commercial vehicles, consumer vehicles, construction equipment, and power stations. At the time of its release, the concept had an estimated top speed of 70 mph and a driving range of 400 miles at gross combination weight.

"Commercial vehicles, including Class 8 trucks, where fuel cells offer the best zero-emission replacement for existing diesel applications, are a key part of Honda's broad hydrogen business strategy," Ryan Harty, assistant vice president of sustainability and business development, said.

Honda has been hopeful of finding manufacturing partners to bring its fuel cell concept to reality and carve out a niche in the clean heavy-duty vehicle market. One issue could be the cost. According to Electrek, the "normal" hydrogen price of around $15 per kilogram is more expensive than diesel per mile.

Story continues

Concerns about the pollution created during the battery manufacturing process and the environmental impact of mining for elements needed in battery production have made consumers hesitant to purchase EVs. Despite this, most EVs boast around 80% efficiency, according to Earth.Org, saving money for owners and greatly lowering air pollution over time.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles are a step in the right direction for clean transportation. For example, Rolls-Royce has tested hydrogen-powered airplane engines, showing that hydrogen could reduce flight pollution by up to 75%.

Honda's latest concept is geared toward making hydrogen-powered fuel cells accessible for commercial vehicles.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.