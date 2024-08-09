Hybrids Cars and SUVs with the Best MPG for 2024 and 2025

The Manufacturers

With gas—and everything else—only getting more expensive, no one wants to be spending too much while filling up. When it comes to great mileage, hybrid systems can’t be touched. Combining the convenience of gas power with the eco-friendly efficiency of electric, hybrid drivetrains blend the best of both worlds, and they’re only getting better. With vehicles on this list offering front-wheel and all-wheel drive, sedan and SUV body styles, and budget and luxury prices, top-notch fuel efficiency is available with more choices than ever. These are the hybrids that get over 40 MPG for 2024 and 2025, ranked in order of EPA combined fuel-economy figures.

2024 Toyota Prius

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 57 mpg combined

Base price: $29,085

The Toyota Prius is practically synonymous with great gas mileage. It’s long been a consumer favorite for its eco-friendly reputation and low fuel consumption, qualities that also earned it some mockery in both the car world and in popular culture. But the redesigned fifth-generation model, unveiled for the 2023 model year, might just change that. Surprisingly stylish looks, available all-wheel drive, and significantly more horsepower keep the Prius in front in a market it pioneered.

Why the Prius Is an Enthusiast Vehicle

toyota

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 54 mpg combined

Base price: $27,400

As the runner-up to the Prius at a combined 54 mpg, the Elantra Hybrid also proves that saving fuel economy can be stylish as well as smart. A facelift for the 2024 model year brings interesting-looking, angular lines to the revised wheels, rear bumper, headlights, and grille. The update also adds standard driver assistance features. We’ll dock it a few points for sedate handling and a plastic-heavy interior, but it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for great value and good looks in a dependable daily driver.

Hyundai

2024 Kia Niro

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 53 mpg combined

Base price: $28,315

If you’re in the market for a fuel-efficient hybrid SUV over a sedan, the Kia Niro is a good pick. Smooth and refined, the Niro makes 139 horsepower from its hybrid setup using a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its small size for an SUV makes it a great option for city use, and the contemporary interior still has space for passengers and cargo. The 53 combined mpg rating only applies to the base LX model, which doesn’t get the amenities available on higher-end models—but their EPA rating only dips to 49 mpg, meaning you won’t have to settle much on fuel efficiency if you’re set on those features.

Kia

2025 Toyota Camry

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 51 mpg combined

Base price: $29,535

The Toyota Camry is a time-tested choice for comfort, utility, and safety, and for 2025 it's now available only as a hybrid that adds eco- and wallet-friendly efficiency. The interior of the base-level LE and SE models is pleasantly spacious, while the XLE and XSE bring nicer materials and plenty of features. The Camry's 2025 redesign also brought the newly available combination of hybrid power and optional all-wheel drive.

Review: The 2025 Camry Takes a Big Leap

Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 50 mpg combined

Base price: $24,635

Another reliable classic from Toyota, the Corolla Hybrid delivers trustworthy utility and efficiency—plus, it’s the cheapest option on this list. It comes standard with a suite of driver assistance safety features, plus infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its interior is comfortable, and although the hybrid powertrain is not available in the hatchback, the sedan does come with either front- or all-wheel drive and offers a little more room for passengers.

Toyota

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 49 mpg combined

Base price: $29,845

To our delight, Honda is bringing back the hybrid option for the Civic for 2025. The powertrain produces an impressive 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid system operates smoothly, with a Sport mode available for a more engaging driving experience. Honda estimates that it’ll get 49 mpg combined—when considered with its other enticing features, that’ll certainly keep it in competition as one of the best budget options in the hybrid market.

We Drive the New Civic Hybrid

Honda

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg combined

Base price: $33,990

The Accord’s 2023 redesign made it more attractive than ever. This is evident in both its aesthetics—new bodywork, an updated interior, and a slightly longer body—and its performance. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is paired with two electric motors that together put out 204 horsepower for a responsive and enjoyable ride. The hybrid is available in four trims: Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring, all with an upgraded infotainment system you won’t get on the lower-level gas-only models.

Why We Liked the Accord More Than Most Luxury Cars

Honda

2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 47 mpg combined

Base price: $31,950

Sleek and striking, the Sonata is fresh off a mid-cycle update. Bold exterior design and big updates for the interior give the Sonata a futuristic first impression, but behind the wheel, things are pretty straightforward. Handling is polished, driver-assistance features come standard, and its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and motor-generator paired with an automatic transmission provide a respectable 192 horsepower.

Hyundai

2025 Lexus ES 300h

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 44 mpg combined

Base price: $44,590

The Lexus ES is a step up in luxury from more economical family sedans on this list, but compared to other high-end competitors, it offers great value at a compelling price point. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and motor-generator produce a solid 215 horsepower and its soft suspension provides a relaxed ride. While it’s not the most engaging car on the market, it offers a comfortable, composed driving experience with quality interior finishes and an intuitive infotainment system.

Lexus

2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 43 mpg combined

Base price: $29,965

The Sportage Hybrid offers better power and better fuel economy compared to the base gas model, making the hybrid option the obvious choice in the lineup. A turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four and an electric motor combine for 226 horsepower, producing lively acceleration. It’s available with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive, and if you’re looking for an extra power boost, the plug-in-hybrid model adds 35 horses for a total of 261 hp. The Sportage compact SUV also has a spacious cabin and plenty of standard features.

Kia

2025 Lexus UX 300h

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 43 mpg combined

Base price: $37,490

After making the UX lineup hybrid-only in 2023, Lexus gave smallest SUV an upgrade for the 2025 model year in the form of a new and improved hybrid system. The 2.0-liter inline-four engine and electric motors now combine for 196 horsepower. Optional all-wheel drive adds another electric motor at the rear axle. Beyond the powertrain, you’ll find the plush interior and comfortable handling expected of a Lexus.

Lexus

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 42 mpg combined

Base price: $29,570

Like its sedan sibling, the Corolla Cross offers a functional interior, solid fuel economy, budget-friendly pricing, and a middling driving experience. It delivers 192 horsepower from three electric motors and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and offers standard all-wheel drive for all-season utility. While the sedan is more fuel-efficient and a little cheaper, going for the crossover is worth it if you’re looking for extra cargo space and the SUV experience.

Toyota

2025 Toyota Crown

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 41 mpg combined

Base price: $42,575

Replacing the Avalon sedan, the Toyota Crown is Toyota’s take on a luxury sedan. Its 236-hp hybrid powertrain is the most powerful on our list, and that’s without the Hybrid Max option on the Platinum variant that generates 340 horsepower. Its eccentric oversized styling straddles the line between sedan and crossover and might earn some double-takes. But from inside the cabin, that in-between size becomes less awkward and more effective with a higher driving position, luxe interior, and easygoing ride.

More Info on the Crown

Toyota

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 40 mpg combined

Base Price: $35,700



Honda has already proven itself in the small-SUV market with the CR-V, and the addition of a hybrid option makes it even more appealing. It’s composed and comfortable from behind the wheel, and the stylish interior is equipped with intuitive design and infotainment options. Not only does the hybrid model get better fuel economy ratings than the nonhybrid, it’s also more powerful thanks to two electric motors and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that combine for 204 horsepower. Plus, it’s got a 1000 pound tow rating if you’ve got cargo that won’t fit in the spacious interior.

Honda Even Made a Crazy Race-Car Version

Honda

