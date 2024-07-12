Iconic 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 Up for Auction on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready to roll in style!

A meticulously restored 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350, known for its Candy Apple Red finish and racing heritage, is now available for bidding on Bring a Trailer. Initially delivered to Marv Tonkin Ford in Portland, Oregon on February 25, 1966, this legendary muscle car has remained predominantly within Oregon until its current owner acquired it in Washington in 2005. Following an extensive refurbishment completed in 2006, the vehicle showcases its factory color complemented by striking white racing stripes. This GT350 features a 289ci HiPo V8 engine paired with a T-10 four-speed manual transmission, promising an authentic and exhilarating driving experience.

The car's exterior maintains its original allure with the Candy Apple Red paint, enhanced by the addition of white over-the-top and rocker stripes. It is equipped with a steel-reinforced fiberglass hood featuring variable-diameter springs and hood pins, functional side scoops, re-chromed bumpers, and double-curved plexiglass quarter panels. The Shelby rides on recently installed BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, mounted on sand-cast 10-spoke alloy wheels, ensuring both style and performance. This GT350 retains its factory Kelsey-Hayes front disc brakes and upgraded rear drums, complemented by Shelby’s signature lowered front A-arms, overrider traction bars, axle-limiting cables, and Koni shocks for an enhanced driving dynamics.

Inside, the cabin is adorned with low-back bucket seats and a Sport Deck rear seat, all trimmed in black vinyl. It features lap belts for four occupants and an AM radio embedded in the dashboard. A Carroll Shelby signature graces the glovebox door, adding a touch of historical significance. The driver is greeted with a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a 140-mph speedometer, and various gauges, including a Cobra-branded 9k-rpm tachometer center-mounted on the dash. The odometer reflects just 33,000 miles, indicative of its careful preservation over the years.

Story continues

Under the hood, the 289ci HiPo V8 engine, rebuilt by Gray’s Automotive Machine Shop in McMinnville, Oregon, during its refurbishment, delivers 257 rear-wheel horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque, as verified by dynamometer test results from 2007. It features a Holley 715-cfm central-pivot four-barrel carburetor, a 7.5-quart aluminum oil pan, Cobra “open-letter” valve covers, a dual-point distributor with PerTronix ignition, and a high-rise intake manifold. Recent maintenance includes the replacement of the fuel-sending unit, alternator, and voltage regulator.

Power is efficiently transferred to the rear wheels via an aluminum-case T-10 four-speed manual transmission, recently rebuilt for optimal performance. The rear end, equipped with 3.89:1 gearing, and the dual exhaust system with ceramic-coated tri-Y headers, a crossover pipe, and Flowmaster mufflers, ensure a powerful and distinctive exhaust note.

This 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 is presented with a copy of the original invoice, service records, and a clean Washington title. Currently consigned for sale in Portland, Oregon, this classic muscle car represents an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire a piece of automotive history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r ) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.