Iconic 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Bullitt Tribute Selling on Bring a Trailer

1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Bullitt Tribute with a powerful 302ci V8 engine.

This 1968 Ford Mustang fastback, a meticulously crafted Bullitt tribute, is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. Refurbished to mirror the iconic Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the movie "Bullitt," this Highland Green beauty features a range of enhancements that make it a standout piece for any classic car enthusiast.

Under the hood lies a blueprinted and built 302ci V8 engine, packed with high-performance components such as Mahle pistons, a custom Predator cam, Morrel hydraulic lifters, COMP Cams valve springs and retainers, Smith Brothers pushrods, and ported heads. The power from this potent engine is delivered to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission and a Traction-Lok differential, ensuring a thrilling driving experience.

The exterior of this Mustang was originally Lime Gold but has been refinished in Highland Green, complete with a badgeless grille, chrome bumpers, and dual polished exhaust outlets. The car rides on 15" Torq Thrust-style wheels wrapped in Firestone Super Sport Wide Oval tires, with upgraded front disc brakes featuring slotted rotors and Koni shocks for improved handling and stopping power.

Inside, the cabin boasts front bucket seats and a rear bench reupholstered in black vinyl, maintaining the vintage aesthetic. A vintage-look stereo, a Shelby-logo steering wheel, and a Hurst shifter add to the nostalgic feel. The five-digit odometer shows 34,000 miles, with approximately 3,000 miles added by the current owner.

Additional features include a dual exhaust system linked to ceramic-coated headers, a hidden MSD control unit in the fender, and comprehensive engine build records. This 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Bullitt Tribute, offered by the selling dealer since 2019, comes with an Elite Marti report, engine build records, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

