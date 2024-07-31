Immaculate 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback Offered for Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Low mileage, and comprehensive documentation—a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts.

Presenting an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a meticulously restored 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang, a highly coveted blue-chip investment-grade vehicle. This remarkable Shelby, VIN #67411F9A02611, is a prime example of automotive craftsmanship and historical significance, making it a prized possession for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

With only 42,450 original miles, this all-matching numbers Shelby has undergone a concourse rotisserie restoration, returning it to its factory-original splendor. The vehicle is finished in its original factory Candy Apple Red, and the underbody has been meticulously detailed with red oxide primer, showcasing the painstaking attention to detail in the restoration process.

This GT500 is equipped with factory air conditioning, a factory automatic transmission, and outboard lights, seamlessly blending classic aesthetics with modern conveniences. The car's authentic appearance is further enhanced by its Kelsey-Hayes Magstar wheels, which add to its striking visual appeal.

The provenance of this 1967 Shelby GT500 is impeccable, supported by SRG/Styles documents, an Elite Marti report, and a comprehensive five-pound binder of paperwork, receipts, and documentation verifying its authenticity and history. The vehicle is Shelby club verified and documented, further cementing its status as a genuine and highly desirable Shelby Mustang.

This exceptional Shelby GT500 represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Its outstanding restoration, low mileage, and comprehensive documentation make it a highly desirable addition to any collection. Don’t miss the chance to add this iconic muscle car to your collection.

This awesome Shelby is being sold by Becker Automotive Group. Stephen has several decades in the classic car business and a special expertise on Shelbys and Mustangs. Visit Becker Automotive Group to see their other inventory. Stephen can be reached directly at +1 (770) 900-5532 | +1 (770) 614-3300 or via email at stephen@beckerautogroup.com

